PSQ Holdings Announces Updates to Board of Directors

PSQ Holdings Announces Updates to Board of Directors

Fintech Veteran and Serial Entrepreneur James Celli Nominated to Board of Directors

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) ("PSQ Holdings" or the "Company"), a payments and financial infrastructure company, today announced that Nicholas Ayers will not be renominated to PSQ Holdings' Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Ayers has been a valued member of the Board since the Company's IPO in July of 2023. The Company also announced the nomination of James Celli for election to the Board at the Company's upcoming 2026 annual shareholder meeting. If elected, Mr. Celli will serve as an independent director.

"Nick's service on the Board has been exemplary. He was one of our earliest investors and has been a steady hand, helping guide us through our transition to a fintech-focused organization. We are deeply grateful for his service to the Company and wish Nick well in his future endeavors," commented Dusty Wunderlich, Chairman and CEO of PSQ Holdings. "I am equally pleased to welcome James Celli to the PSQ board of directors. James is a well-respected fintech operator, consumer lending industry veteran, and the founder of LoanPaymentPro. He brings deep expertise in payment systems, business development, fraud mitigation, and the development of scalable technology platforms to the Company's board of directors. As we continue to scale our fintech offerings, James' insight and perspective should prove to be invaluable."

James Celli commented, "I am honored to join the PSQH board of directors at such a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution. Throughout my career building LoanPaymentPro, I've seen firsthand how technology can transform the way consumers and lenders interact, and I believe PSQH is uniquely positioned and doing something meaningful in the fintech space. I look forward to contributing my experience in payments innovation and financial services to help the team execute on its vision and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About James Celli

James Celli is a fintech executive turned serial entrepreneur and angel investor with more than two decades of experience building and exiting high-growth companies across fintech, consumer finance, IT, and logistics. He currently serves as a Family Office Principal at Celli Holdings, LLC, and is an advisor to several technology-driven businesses, where he focuses on scaling innovative solutions in complex and regulated markets. Most recently, Mr. Celli was the Founder and CEO of LoanPaymentPro, a specialized payment processor and acquirer. Under his leadership, the company grew from inception to more than $6 billion in annual processed payment volume across a portfolio of 350+ merchant clients. The company was successfully acquired by Nuvei (NASDAQ: NVEI) in 2024. Over the course of his career, Mr. Celli has founded more than 13 companies, achieving four successful exits ranging from mid-seven to nine figures. His ventures have received multiple industry recognitions, including placement on the Inc. 500 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years. Prior to LoanPaymentPro, he founded and scaled a SaaS-based marketing platform that he exited in 2014. Mr. Celli is widely recognized for his expertise in developing resilient, "cancel-proof" payments infrastructure and for building high-performance corporate cultures. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago.

About PSQ Holdings, Inc.

PSQ Holdings (NYSE: PSQH) is a payments and financial infrastructure company. We build and operate financial infrastructure in highly regulated environments for industries underserved by traditional financial institutions, including businesses, campaigns, and nonprofits that depend on reliable, compliant payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "is to be," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated operating strategy and Board composition. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. PSQ Holdings cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. PSQ Holdings does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investors Contact:
investment@publicsquare.com

Media Contact:
pr@publicsquare.com

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