Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Record Quarterly Revenue of $149.3 Million, a 10.6% Increase Year-Over-Year

GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.37, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.60

Raising Full Year 2026 Revenue Growth Guidance from 6% - 8% to 8% - 10%

Proto Labs, Inc. ("Protolabs" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights :

  • Revenue was a record $149.3 million, a 10.6% increase over the second quarter of 2025.
    • Total revenue per customer contact increased 16.7% year-over-year.
    • CNC machining revenue grew 13.6% year-over-year.
    • Injection molding revenue grew 13.1% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 46.4%, up from 44.3% in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.8%, up 200 bps from 44.8% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP operating margin was 7.6%, up from 3.7% in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 12.0%, up 340 bps from 8.6% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net income was $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $0.41 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

    Note: See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"We delivered another strong quarter with record revenue, double-digit revenue growth, and both gross and operating margin expansion. More importantly, we are seeing increasing evidence that our strategy is gaining traction across the business, with larger strategic customers expanding their relationships with Protolabs," said President and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Krishna. "Through the first half of 2026, we have demonstrated that Protolabs can deliver strong financial performance while simultaneously transforming the business for the future. We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing across customers, services, and regions."

Additional Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights :

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25.1 million, or 16.8% of revenue, compared to $19.7 million, or 14.6% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2025. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
  • Cash generated from operations was $15.4 million.
  • Cash and investments balance was $162.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

"Record revenue and meaningful margin expansion in the second quarter highlight the strength and scalability of our business model," said Chief Financial Officer Dan Schumacher. "We continue to generate strong cash flow while investing in strategic growth initiatives, and we remain focused on balancing profitable growth with disciplined execution to drive value for customers and shareholders."

Financial Guidance and Outlook:

  • For full year 2026, Protolabs is raising its guidance and now expects to generate revenue growth between 8% and 10%.
  • For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects revenue between $145.0 million and $153.0 million.
  • For the third quarter of 2026, the Company expects GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.34 and $0.42, and non-GAAP diluted net income per share between $0.56 and $0.64. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by product line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (collectively, "non-GAAP revenue growth"). Management believes these metrics, when viewed in conjunction with the comparable GAAP metrics, are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin ("EBITDA margin") and EBITDA margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs (collectively, "Adjusted EBITDA margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and trade refunds and charges, net, in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs (collectively, "non-GAAP operating margin"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share, in each case, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs (collectively, "non-GAAP net income"), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by product line, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's business, and in determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our condensed consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results and third quarter 2026 outlook today, July 31, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To access the call in the U.S., please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9bgsjeh5/ . A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the "Risk Factors" section within reports filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,918

$

110,826

Short-term marketable securities

14,858

17,297

Accounts receivable, net

95,074

78,962

Inventory

15,413

14,401

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,590

9,590

Income taxes receivable

1,390

2,465

Total current assets

266,243

233,541

Property and equipment, net

208,329

215,261

Goodwill

273,991

273,991

Other intangible assets, net

16,606

18,612

Long-term marketable securities

20,120

14,308

Operating lease assets

1,263

2,836

Finance lease assets

290

424

Other long-term assets

4,456

4,442

Total assets

$

791,298

$

763,415

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

21,542

$

15,104

Accrued compensation

18,830

23,674

Accrued liabilities and other

31,776

26,783

Current operating lease liabilities

929

1,155

Current finance lease liabilities

127

286

Total current liabilities

73,204

67,002

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,185

1,606

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

20,625

16,598

Other long-term liabilities

4,551

4,277

Shareholders' equity

691,733

673,932

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

791,298

$

763,415

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

Injection Molding

$

53,625

$

47,415

$

104,693

$

96,138

CNC Machining

70,360

61,945

133,605

114,788

3D Printing

20,667

21,215

41,132

41,409

Sheet Metal

4,462

4,303

8,813

8,514

Other Revenue

227

185

434

419

Total revenue

149,341

135,063

288,677

261,268

Cost of revenue

79,999

75,289

155,743

145,796

Gross profit

69,342

59,774

132,934

115,472

Operating expenses

Marketing and sales

25,682

24,731

50,462

48,480

Research and development

10,791

11,173

21,331

21,782

General and administrative

19,650

18,752

36,662

35,600

Restructuring and transformation costs

924

2,345

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

937

149

937

110

Total operating expenses

57,984

54,805

111,737

105,972

Income from operations

11,358

4,969

21,197

9,500

Other income, net

1,245

1,705

2,723

3,159

Income before income taxes

12,603

6,674

23,920

12,659

Provision for income taxes

3,451

2,247

6,657

4,633

Net income

$

9,152

$

4,427

$

17,263

$

8,026

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.38

$

0.19

$

0.72

$

0.33

Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.18

$

0.71

$

0.33

Shares used to compute net income per share:

Basic

23,969,254

23,900,390

23,902,802

24,018,119

Diluted

24,415,788

24,101,592

24,358,568

24,291,246

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

Operating activities

Net income

$

17,263

$

8,026

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

16,161

17,264

Stock-based compensation expense

7,307

8,251

Deferred taxes

4,054

(3,985

)

Interest on finance lease obligations

5

11

Loss on impairment of equipment

186

Impairments related to exit and closure of facilities

937

448

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(120

)

Other

(152

)

(82

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(12,663

)

(970

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

32,978

28,963

Investing activities

Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets

(9,743

)

(2,730

)

Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets

1,279

Purchases of marketable securities

(16,007

)

(11,052

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

12,500

10,230

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,971

)

(3,552

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from equity plans

7,265

2,081

Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations

(5,951

)

(3,117

)

Repurchases of common stock

(5,036

)

(23,980

)

Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

(160

)

(153

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,882

)

(25,169

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(33

)

1,069

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

17,092

1,311

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

110,826

89,071

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

127,918

$

90,382

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP net income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs

GAAP net income

$

9,152

$

4,427

$

17,263

$

8,026

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,088

4,259

7,307

8,251

Amortization expense

905

927

1,818

1,835

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency

137

(179

)

137

(314

)

Trade refunds and charges, net

(327

)

(327

)

Restructuring and transformation costs

924

2,345

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

937

149

937

110

CEO transition costs

1,362

1,362

Total adjustments 1

6,664

6,518

12,217

11,244

Income tax benefits on adjustments 2

(1,111

)

(958

)

(1,697

)

(1,200

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

14,705

$

9,987

$

27,783

$

18,070

Non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

0.61

$

0.42

$

1.16

$

0.75

Diluted

$

0.60

$

0.41

$

1.14

$

0.74

Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

23,969,254

23,900,390

23,902,802

24,018,119

Diluted

24,415,788

24,101,592

24,358,568

24,291,246

1 Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency, trade refunds and charges, net, restructuring and transformation costs, costs related to exit and disposal activities and CEO transition costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cost of revenue

$

549

$

767

$

1,285

$

1,569

Marketing and sales

819

808

1,524

1,586

Research and development

641

735

1,069

1,360

General and administrative

2,657

4,238

4,920

6,933

Restructuring and transformation costs

924

2,345

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

937

149

937

110

Total operating expenses

5,978

5,930

10,795

9,989

Other income, net

137

(179

)

137

(314

)

Total adjustments

$

6,664

$

6,518

$

12,217

$

11,244

2 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company's non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the respective period.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

149,341

$

135,063

$

288,677

$

261,268

Gross profit

69,342

59,774

132,934

115,472

GAAP gross margin

46.4

%

44.3

%

46.0

%

44.2

%

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

534

424

928

884

Amortization expense

342

343

684

685

Trade refunds and charges, net

(327

)

(327

)

Total adjustments

549

767

1,285

1,569

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

69,891

$

60,541

$

134,219

$

117,041

Non-GAAP gross margin

46.8

%

44.8

%

46.5

%

44.8

%

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

149,341

$

135,063

$

288,677

$

261,268

Income from operations

11,358

4,969

21,197

9,500

GAAP operating margin

7.6

%

3.7

%

7.3

%

3.6

%

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,088

4,259

7,307

8,251

Amortization expense

905

927

1,818

1,835

Trade refunds and charges, net

(327

)

(327

)

Restructuring and transformation costs

924

2,345

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

937

149

937

110

CEO transition costs

1,362

1,362

Total adjustments

6,527

6,697

12,080

11,558

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

17,885

$

11,666

$

33,277

$

21,058

Non-GAAP operating margin

12.0

%

8.6

%

11.5

%

8.1

%

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

149,341

$

135,063

$

288,677

$

261,268

GAAP net income

9,152

4,427

17,263

8,026

GAAP net income margin

6.1

%

3.3

%

6.0

%

3.1

%

Add back:

Amortization expense

$

905

$

927

$

1,818

$

1,835

Depreciation expense

7,183

7,643

14,343

15,429

Interest income, net

(1,331

)

(1,143

)

(2,584

)

(2,251

)

Provision for income taxes

3,451

2,247

6,657

4,633

EBITDA

19,360

14,101

37,497

27,672

EBITDA Margin

13.0

%

10.4

%

13.0

%

10.6

%

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

4,088

4,259

7,307

8,251

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency

137

(179

)

137

(314

)

Trade refunds and charges, net

(327

)

(327

)

Restructuring and transformation costs

924

2,345

Costs related to exit and disposal activities

937

149

937

110

CEO transition costs

1,362

1,362

Total adjustments

5,759

5,591

10,399

9,409

Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,119

$

19,692

$

47,896

$

37,081

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.8

%

14.6

%

16.6

%

14.2

%

Proto Labs, Inc.

Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Region

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025

%

Change 2

% Change

Organic 3

GAAP

Foreign

Currency 1

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Revenues

United States

$

122,759

$

$

122,759

$

110,712

10.9

%

10.9

%

Europe

26,582

(447

)

26,135

24,351

9.2

7.3

Total revenue

$

149,341

$

(447

)

$

148,894

$

135,063

10.6

%

10.2

%

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025

%

Change 2

% Change

Organic 3

GAAP

Foreign

Currency 1

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Revenues

United States

$

234,886

$

$

234,886

$

210,979

11.3

%

11.3

%

Europe

53,791

(2,604

)

51,187

50,289

7.0

1.8

Total revenue

$

288,677

$

(2,604

)

$

286,073

$

261,268

10.5

%

9.5

%

1 Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 has been recalculated using 2025 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Comparison of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Growth by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025

%

Change 2

% Change

Organic 3

GAAP

Foreign

Currency 1

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Revenues

Injection Molding

$

53,625

$

(89

)

$

53,536

$

47,415

13.1

%

12.9

%

CNC Machining

70,360

(318

)

70,042

61,945

13.6

13.1

3D Printing

20,667

(30

)

20,637

21,215

(2.6

)

(2.7

)

Sheet Metal

4,462

(8

)

4,454

4,303

3.7

3.5

Other Revenue

227

(2

)

225

185

22.7

21.6

Total revenue

$

149,341

$

(447

)

$

148,894

$

135,063

10.6

%

10.2

%

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025

%

Change 2

% Change

Organic 3

GAAP

Foreign

Currency 1

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Revenues

Injection Molding

$

104,693

$

(720

)

$

103,973

$

96,138

8.9

%

8.1

%

CNC Machining

133,605

(1,432

)

132,173

114,788

16.4

15.1

3D Printing

41,132

(398

)

40,734

41,409

(0.7

)

(1.6

)

Sheet Metal

8,813

(50

)

8,763

8,514

3.5

2.9

Other Revenue

434

(4

)

430

419

3.6

2.6

Total revenue

$

288,677

$

(2,604

)

$

286,073

$

261,268

10.5

%

9.5

%

1 Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 has been recalculated using 2025 foreign currency exchange rates in effect during comparable periods to provide information useful in evaluating the underlying business trends excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

2 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 to GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

3 This column presents the percentage change from GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 to non-GAAP revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 (as recalculated using the foreign currency exchange rates in effect during the three and six months ended June 30, 2025) in order to provide a constant-currency comparison.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Customer Contact Information

(In thousands, except customer contacts and per customer contact amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

149,341

$

135,063

$

288,677

$

261,268

Customer contacts

20,630

21,775

31,069

33,136

Revenue per customer contact 1

$

7,239

$

6,203

$

9,291

$

7,885

1 Revenue per customer contact is calculated using the revenue recognized during the respective period divided by the actual number of customer contacts served during the same period. Customer contacts are product developers, engineers, procurement and supply chain professionals and other individuals who place an order, and that order is shipped and invoiced during the period. The Company believes revenue per customer contact is useful to investors in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance

(Unaudited)

Q3 2026 Outlook

Low

High

GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.34

$

0.42

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

0.19

0.19

Amortization expense

0.03

0.03

Total adjustments

0.22

0.22

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$

0.56

$

0.64

Investor Relations Contacts
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Sr. Manager – Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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