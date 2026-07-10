Protolabs Named to TIME's 2026 List of America's Best Companies

Protolabs Named to TIME's 2026 List of America's Best Companies

Recognition demonstrates Protolabs' culture of innovation and leadership in digital manufacturing

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced it has been named to TIME's list of America's Best Companies of 2026. The recognition reflects Protolabs' continued commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace while helping customers accelerate innovation and bring products to market faster through digital manufacturing.

This recognition comes as manufacturers increasingly adopt digital technologies and AI to accelerate product development, strengthen supply chain resilience, and respond more quickly to changing market demands. As a leader in digital manufacturing, Protolabs continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities, automation, and AI-driven technologies that help companies across industries innovate with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence, while cultivating a workplace where employees can thrive and drive continuous innovation.

"We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Companies," said Suresh Krishna, President and CEO of Protolabs. "This achievement is a testament to the work of our employees and their shared commitment in transforming manufacturing through speed, automation, and digital technology. We support engineers by accelerating the development of new products, while helping companies build more resilient supply chains. Our employees continue to deliver meaningful impact for our customers every day."

Compiled by TIME and Statista, the ranking evaluates companies based on three key dimensions: employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency. Employee satisfaction was based on approximately 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, conditions, and employer reputation. Financial performance analyzed revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance using multi-year financial data. Sustainability transparency evaluated environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices.

The full list of TIME's America's Best Companies of 2026 can be found on TIME's website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world's fastest manufacturing service enabling companies across every industry to streamline production of quality parts throughout the entire product life cycle. From custom prototyping to end-use production, we support product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams along every phase of their manufacturing journey. Get started now at protolabs.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:
Protolabs
Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873
Senior Manager, IR and Corporate Development
ryan.johnsrud@protolabs.com

Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
PRLB@gateway-grp.com

Media Contacts:
Protolabs
Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704
Corporate Communications Manager
brent.renneke@protolabs.com

Allie Potter
Skyya PR for Protolabs
allie@skyya.com
218-766-8856

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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