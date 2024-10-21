Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ausquest limited

Prospective IOCG Target Identified at the Coober Pedy Copper Project, SA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that detailed gravity over a regional magnetic/gravity target within its Coober Pedy Project in South Australia has confirmed a potential iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) target(s) near the north-eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, approximately 100km north-west of the Prominent Hill Copper-Gold deposit.

  • Magnetic and gravity responses highlight the potential for IOCG mineralisation.
  • Limited historical drilling data provides evidence for an alteration footprint.
  • Project located at northern end of the world-class Olympic Dam IOCG Province.

AusQuest’s Managing Director, Graeme Drew, said the Company was encouraged by the results of the survey, which confirmed the potential for large-scale copper-gold discoveries within a Tier-1 mineral province.

“The recent gravity survey has provided support for the occurrence of IOCG-style mineralisation within our Coober Pedy Project, which is located at the northern end of a world-class IOCG Province which already hosts several major copper-(gold) deposits, including Olympic Dam, Carrapateena and Prominent Hill, as shown in Figure 1,” he said.

Figure 1: Coober Pedy Project Location Plan showing major deposits in the area.

A detailed gravity survey was completed by Daishsat Geodetic Surveyors (400m x 100m grid with selected in-fill lines at 200m) outlining possible targets for drilling. A residual gravity image is provided below showing two anomalous areas within a broader gravity response (~5km x 2km), that are associated with historic drill-holes that were found to contain potassic alteration (Figure 2).

Correlation with available aeromagnetic data shows that the gravity anomalies are offset from the stronger magnetic responses, suggesting the possibility of hematite rather than magnetite as a possible cause for the gravity anomalies (Figure 3).

Figure 2: Residual Gravity Image showing location of gravity stations and historic drill-holes (Vale 2015) containing potassic alteration

Figure 3: First Vertical Derivative magnetic image plus residual gravity contours showing the location of historic drill-holes relative to the magnetic and gravity anomalies.

Analysis of available geochemical data contained within historical company reports provided by Government (PIRSA)*, was used to highlight the presence of potassic alteration within both drill-holes (GAW_RC01 and RC02), and the presence of additional proximity indicator elements, including an enrichment in iron (Fe) within drill-hole GAW_RC01, that suggests the possibility of a nearby IOCG system.

The close association of hematite and magnetite with IOCG mineralisation is well known in the IOCG Province of South Australia, which hosts the world-class deposits of Olympic Dam, Carrapateena and Prominent Hill, and is the main reason why magnetic and gravity surveys are commonly used to identify targets for drilling in these areas.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ausquest limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aqd
×