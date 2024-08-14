Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Labyrinth Resources

Proposed Consolidation of Capital

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘the Company’ or ‘Labyrinth’) advises that it is seeking shareholder approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (‘EGM’) to be held on Friday, 13 September 2024, to consolidate the issued capital of the Company.

Labyrinth is proposing to consolidate:

a) every 10 Shares into 1 Share;

b) every 10 Options into 1 Option; and

c) every 10 Performance Rights into 1 Performance Right, (‘Consolidation’).

As the Consolidation applies equally to all security holders, it will have no material effect on the percentage shareholding interest of each individual shareholder.

The indicative timetable for the Consolidation is as follows:

The above dates are indicative only and subject to change.

For further details in respect of the proposed Consolidation, refer to the Company’s Notice of EGM lodged with the Company’s ASX platform on 14 August 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


×