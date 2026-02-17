Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16th, 2026 Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A on February 26th at 1:00 pm PST (4:00 pm EST).
CEO Alain Lambert and Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson will discuss Prismo's upcoming drill program at its Silver King project located near the town of Superior, Arizona.
The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees can ask the presenters questions following management's presentation. A recording will be available for those who cannot join the live event.
Presentation Date & Time: Thursday February 26th, @ 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST
Webcast Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82341038966?pwd=QL8lbCPybL9SPLOPy7b8YWOdeack2u.1
Passcode: 821459
Recent Management Interviews
Consistent with its desire to keep investors informed of the latest developments of the Company, Prismo is pleased to share the latest interviews with management which were published on the last couple days:
Interview with Martin Gagel of Radius Research:
Interview with Cory Fleck of Korelin Economics Report:
https://www.kereport.com/2026/02/16/prismo-metals-silver-kings-project-upcoming-maiden-drill-program-overview/
Alain Lambert, CEO of Prismo commented: "Following our announcement on February 12th that we have received formal permit approval from the U.S. Forest Service to proceed with our fully funded drill program at Silver King, Craig and I did two interviews in which we explain in detail the upcoming drill program. We are pleased to share these interviews with our shareholders and potential investors as we feel it will give them a clear picture of the drill plan and expectations regarding assay results and next steps."
On February 12th, the Company also announced that it had engaged Godbe Drilling LLC to conduct this Phase 1 drilling program. Godbe Drilling LLC is a Colorado-based family-owned diamond core drilling and mineral exploration business with extensive operating experience in the southwestern United States, including Arizona. Finally, the financing announced in the Company's January 16th, 2026 news release has been completed for an amount of $147,500 as per the terms and conditions detailed in that news release.
About Silver King
Discovered in 1875, the Silver King mine is one of Arizona's most important historical producers, yielding nearly 6 million ounces of silver at grades of up to 61 oz/t. Selected samples from small-scale production in the late 1990s returned historical grades as high as 644 oz/t silver (18,250 g/t) and 0.53 oz/t gold (15 g/t). Additionally, the presence of freibergite (AgCuSbS) suggests a potential for antimony, a critical mineral with growing strategic demand.
Strategic Location
The Silver King mine sits only 3 km from the main shaft of the Resolution Copper project — a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP and recognized as one of the world's largest unmined copper deposits.(1) This unique land position is fully surrounded by Resolution Copper's claim block, offering strategic upside.
The Silver King mine was discovered in 1875 and produced as much as 10,000 ounces per ton silver in near surface workings.(2) Underground production through 1889 is estimated at almost 6 million ounces of silver at grades of between 61 and 21 ounces per ton. During a second period of production from 1918 to 1928, 230,000 ounces were produced at a grade of 18.7 ounces per ton. No significant production has occurred after 1928.
Silver King is a steeply west-dipping pipelike stockwork and breccia zone that was mined on eight levels to about 300 meters depth below a glory hole at the surface. The pipe is described as a dense stockwork with local breccia zones and a quartz core, and that due to variations in mineralogy, much of the upper portion of the body has not been mined(3). The current owners from whom the Company has optioned the project rehabilitated the main shaft in the late 1990s, opened the upper levels of the mine and produced a small tonnage. Assay certificates from this period show selected samples with 400 to 600 ounces per ton silver with 0.2-0.5 oz/t gold and some base metals. Virtually no modern exploration has been carried out at the mine providing significant exploration upside and multiple drill targets.
With respect to the Resolution deposit, the QP has been unable to verify the information, and the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Silver King property.
(2)Galbraith, F, 1935, Geology of the Silver King area, Superior, Arizona, Univ. of Arizona thesis, 153p plus plates.
(3)Blake, W.P., 1883, Description of the Silver King Mine, Arizona, New Haven, 48p plus plates.
(5)Briggs, D. 2015, Superior, Arizona: An old mining camp with many lives, Ariz. Geol Survey Contributed Report CR-15-D, 13p.
Qualified Person
Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. The historic data presented in this press release was obtained from public sources, should be considered incomplete and is not qualified under NI 43-101, but is believed to be accurate. The Company has not verified the historical data presented and it cannot be relied upon, and it is being used solely to aid in exploration plans.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Silver King, Ripsey and Hot Breccia projects in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
