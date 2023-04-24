Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 gt over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 gt gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 gt Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 gt Au and 269 gt Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 gt Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

The most recent focus for systematic mapping and sampling was in the Las Auras target area, where 199 samples were taken. Follow-up sampling at Santa Cruz was also completed with 94 samples taken. Of the 293 samples, forty nine samples yielded 0.5 g/t or more Au, and eleven samples also assayed over 100 g/t Ag. Pathfinder elements As and Bi are also generally strongly anomalous. Highlight assays and a general geologic and gold results map are below (Table 1, Figure 1). Full assay results and detailed metals distribution maps are available at www.prismometals.com.

"We are very pleased to see high-grade gold results emerge from our detailed sampling program at Las Auras along with continued high gold and local silver from Santa Cruz", said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The two areas are different; Las Auras is characterized by northwest trending veins and shears hosted in intrusions, while Santa Cruz is dominated by northeast trending veins that follow sedimentary bedding. Both areas have significant soil cover and trenching will help trace the structures and determine the full width of the mineralized areas".

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Gold assays in the Las Auras area of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_1.jpg

Table 1. Highlight assays from the Las Auras area

Sample Type StyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAg g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
12092ChipVein0.567465330038039.417.75115510.7
12093Chip0.6567465530038050.6732.33104012.55
12094ChipVein0.267466030037992.389.278910.46
12095Chip0.667466130037810.5398.3718311.55
12096Chip0.567466730037975.8314.65>100003.15
12097Chip0.667467030037961.062.8613901.74
12098ChipVein0.1567466930037963.844.26>100009.01
12115ChipVein0.1567467330037950.5831.140704.92
12116ChipArea0.667467030037866.434.74>100008.53
12117ChipArea0.667468530037821.251.6545501.48
12121ChipVetilla0.667464330038150.5991.9216700.53
12124ChipVein0.1567460630038301.191.7362004.32
12125ChipDisseminated0.667460630038311.853.298871.16
12163ChipArea167449130038733.855.9652708.5
12165ChipVetilla1.5x2.5x1674414300412912.2547.3229016.1
12196ChipArea167372530038860.5631.724935.02
12209ChipVetilla0.467480730034510.7442.76780137
12210ChipVetilla0.567475830034430.5554.7738807.69
12211ChipVetilla0.5674750300343314.3552.7563014.3
12217ChipSkarn0.667468430031370.55189.7>1000025.6
12218ChipSkarn0.667468530031370.7398.18>1000011.95
12219ChipSkarn0.667468630031420.716224>100000.39
12251ChipVein0.2567488130032351.310.9581903.22
12252ChipArea167487930032361.21.3155102.19
12253ChipVein0.2567487730032350.7711.3263404.17
12255ChipVein0.467489330032322.2410.05>100007.22
12256ChipVein0.467488730032340.8299.2638101.08
12257ChipArea167488930032301.474.881402.15

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_2_550.jpg

Figure 2. Gold assays in the Santa Cruz area of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_prismo_2.jpg

Table 2. Highlight assays from the Santa Cruz area

SampleTypeStyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAg g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
12289ChipBreccia0.567709930017800.6746.5>100000.67
12293ChipArea167724330018621.9872.6>100000.54
12305ChipArea267671530017221.893.376520.6
12314ChipVein1.567696630017371.4264.2>100003.37
12315ChipVein1.567697730017410.876329>100001.69
12323ChipVein1.567692430017041.01542>100000.97
12327ChipVein1.567689130016765.1488.1>100005.05
12330ChipVein167693430017600.70744730304.5
12349ChipVein1.867701530017021.0737.156400.55
12359ChipVein0.567724030018583.08295>100000.73
12361ChipVein0.567723130018505.48269>100000.11
12384ChipVein0.567732730018880.86935.388600.06
12385ChipVein0.567731130018800.8727.58>100000.21
12387ChipVein0.567727930018691.9570.263600.2
12388ChipVein0.567726630018612.24181>100001.84
12389ChipVein0.567720830018442.62326>100000.72
12391ChipVein0.567718130018311.554.5>100000.68
12393ChipVein0.567716430018180.65421.940100.23
12395ChipVein0.567712330018000.53318497901.02
12397ChipVein0.567707630017303.15398>100005.48
12398ChipVein0.567700030016920.6458.8144000.58

 

QA/QC

The company has taken a total of 797 samples at the Los Pavitos project. Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have now been received for 460 rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_5f8a1a6de403da6e_006.jpg

Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/163498_5f8a1a6de403da6e_006full.jpg

.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163498

×