Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application for Los Pavitos has been submitted, opening the door to a drilling program. The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare (the equivalent of 53 square km or 20 square miles) concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Significant mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the area of main interest on the concession before taking a break for the summer heat and monsoon season. Signing of a formal two-year surface access agreement was achieved during this down time (see press release of October 31, 2022).

Additional mapping and sampling in the southeastern portion of the concession was conducted over the past two months. As part of this further exploration program, 106 rock samples were submitted for assay, with results pending for most of the samples. Results are expected before the end of February.

"The geological mapping program to cover the main area of interest on the Francisco Villa Ejido has now been completed," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The next phase of our exploration program is ongoing and focuses on detailed mapping and sampling on individual mineralized areas and drawing up a drilling program planned for the first half of 2023." He added: "We anticipate receiving drilling approval in early March. An initial drill program of about 2500 meters is planned."

The recently completed mapping has identified northwesterly trending structures that may be an extension of the Las Auras structural trend in the northwestern portion of the project. Also, a large area of quartz veining and silicification with sulfides was also identified. Assay data for 92 samples taken in January are pending, but one sample of 14 taken in December from a small prospect pit yielded a gold assay of 1.72 g/t, similar to results from historic sampling by the property vendor, Minera Cascabel.

The LiDAR was reprocessed and interpreted by Geocloud Analytics of Melbourne, Australia. Numerous prospect pits and small mine workings were identified as well as structures defined by aligned workings. Several areas of surface disturbance and prospect pits were identified that have not been visited previously; work in these areas is planned.

Geologic mapping at the project in 2022 refined several principal structures that define the Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri structural trends that were identified during original reconnaissance work by Minera Cascabel. Several additional new parallel structures have been recognized, including the La Española, San Jorge and La Ramada faults. Areas of mineralization identified during the recently completed work on the southeastern portion of the project will be added to the target areas for more detailed examination.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_002.jpg

Geologic map of the Los Pavitos project showing strong northwesterly orientation of faults hosted largely by metasediments.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_012full_550.jpg

Interpretation of LiDAR data for Los Pavitos Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_012full.jpg

Assay results have been received for 198 samples taken by the Company with the best results from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz areas with individual samples yielding 10.15 and 28 g/t gold, respectively (See news release of May 11, 2022). The detailed interpretation of the LiDAR data has identified numerous small mines and prospect and has aided in definition of the mineralized structures that will serve as a guide for further work.

QA/QC

Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram digestion. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The Company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_013full_550.jpg

Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/154062_0944e046c47c4a62_013full.jpg

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154062

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") into Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals announces new assay results and provides corporate update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding strategic investment agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA, NYSE: VZLA, Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Vizsla will make a strategic investment in Prismo by acquiring 4 million units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units"), for an aggregate consideration of $2 million (the "Strategic Investment"). Vizsla will also acquire a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo.

Transaction Highlights of Strategic Investment

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the Notice of Intent ("NOI") for the Company's SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("SW Pipe

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has reviewed the NOI and determined it is complete, containing all the information required by the surface management regulations at 43 CFR 3809.30. The BLM has reviewed the proposed operation and determined that it is adequate to proceed.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Closes Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Closes Amendment to the Slocan Property Option Agreement

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2023, it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange on the amendment to the option agreement dated November 9, 2021 (the "Agreement") with Eagle Plains (the "Optionor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Slocan Graphite Property in Southern British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the new terms of the amendment, the Company has been granted an extension on the due date of its first anniversary obligations, being the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditures The first anniversary obligations, which were all due by December 31, 2022, are now due as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-028 returned 1.40 g/t Au over 363.5 m from surface, including 2.03 g/t Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 g/t Au over 42.3 m from its Valley Zone
  • Additional results extend known strike length of potentially economic gold grades along mineralized corridor to 720 m (open) and delineate gold-bearing quartz vein arrays along relatively underexplored eastern boundary of the Valley intrusion
  • Assays still pending for 7 of 32 holes (3,474 m, or 26% of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-028 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.40 gt Au across 363.5 m from surface, including zones of 2.03 gt Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 gt Au over 42.3 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 121 m from the nearest hole (V-22-014; 285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and drilled northeast, demonstrating continuity of mineralization within Valley's near-surface mineralized corridor. Assays remain pending for 26% (3,474 m) of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Vancouver, B.C. February 2, 2023 Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") ( TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVD ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive Option Agreement with arm's length vendor BCT Holdings Corp . ("BCT") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in 12 mineral claims known as the "Peerless Property".  The Company previously entered into a letter of intent with BCT, the terms of which were announced on November 17, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce drill results from the late 2022 reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the 100% owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling continues to confirm mineralization at Lapon Canyon and extend the Hotspot zone. At total of ten (10) holes were drilled here, including seven (7) at the new Hotspot zone, discovered during 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Building Shareholder Wealth Through Exploration

Gold Investing

Appointment of New York-Based Director

Resource Investing

Spectacular Drill Hit Of 30.5m @ 6.2% Copper And 6.8 G/T Gold At Bluebird Includes 17.8m @ 11.5 G/T Gold And 16.1m @ 10.5% Copper (Massive Sulphides)

Lithium Investing

Galan Moves To 100% Title Of Candelas Project In Catamarca, Argentina

Lithium Investing

Salinas Lithium Project Tenure Expanded By Over 367%

Uranium Investing

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Uranium Due for a Price Response, Silver's Incredible Potential

×