Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its August 18th, 2022 news release, it has closed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000. As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are now 29,228,723 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. There was no finder fee paid in this private placement. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the private placement.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134597

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico has commenced. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Environmental Permit Extension and Mobilizes Crew for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Receives Environmental Permit Extension and Mobilizes Crew for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (OTCQB: PMOMF) (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an extension to its environmental permit which allows for drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Sinaloa State, Mexico to commence as planned in the first week of August. Crews have been mobilized to the project and preparation of the drilling sites is ongoing.

The agency responsible for environmental regulation in Mexico, Semarnat, has issued an extension to the original drill permit that allowed drilling on existing roads. Semarnat is also continuing its review of an additional application for a permit for new road construction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Today

Prismo Metals to Begin Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Today

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB ®"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Effective today, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB ® under the symbol PMOMF.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PRIZ. Investors can find real-time quote and other information on the Company on the OTC Markets Group website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PMOMF/overview

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Selects Drill Contractor for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Selects Drill Contractor for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has selected a drill contractor for its upcoming drilling campaign on its Palos Verdes project, which is contiguous to Vizsla Silver Corp. Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The drilling campaign is expected to commence on or about the first week of August subject to the receipt of the extension of the Company's permit, which is expected shortly.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program of more than 4,200 meters on its Scott Lake property, 100% owned by the Company in Chibougamau, Quebec.

A drill contract has been signed with Miikan Drilling Inc. Miikan is a joint venture between Chibougamau Drilling Ltd., the Oujé-Bougoumou First Nations community, and the Mistissini First Nations community, both located in the Eeyou-Istchee territories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Grade Gold Assays Returned From Prospect Sampling At Lorne Project, New South Wales

High Grade Gold Assays Returned From Prospect Sampling At Lorne Project, New South Wales

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold is pleased to report that it has received high-grade gold assays from the first pass prospect sampling at its 100% held Lorne project (EL 9232) in the highly gold prospective Peel manning-fault system within the New England Orogenic Terrain, New South Wales, Australia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Mobilizes Crew for Copper Porphyry Exploration at Deer Horn Property; Grants Stock Options

First Tellurium Mobilizes Crew for Copper Porphyry Exploration at Deer Horn Property; Grants Stock Options

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that a work crew is mobilizing for further investigation of potential copper porphyry systems at the Deer Horn Project in west-central British Columbia. Deer Horn is located 36 kilometers south of Imperial Metals' Huckleberry open pit copper mine and Surge Copper's Ootsa-Berg project.

The program, expected to begin before Labor Day, is led by Dr. Lee Groat of the University of British Columbia. Dr. Groat is a Professor at UBC's Dept. of Earth and Ocean Sciences and a former NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at Cambridge University.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals to Extend Warrants

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company intends to amend the terms of 2,334,000 outstanding warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") that are set to expire September 9, October 6, and October 31, 2022.

The Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date for all of the Warrants to December 15, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting to Drill Up to 2,500 Metres Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK)(OTC Pink:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is in the process of obtaining permits to drill on their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the PG Highway property TMC Geophysique recently completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM -Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC Geophysical report concludes that the newly acquired surface TDEM data identified of a group of strong conductive anomalies in places coincident with areas of rock exposures that contained significant percentages of pyrite and pyrrhotite. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-08-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from Black Tusk 2021 surveys. The geophysical survey results combined with the geology and rock sampling provide compelling targets for further exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Announces Grant of Equity Incentives

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), granted 250,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors at an exercise price of $0.57. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 20, 2022, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×