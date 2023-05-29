Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Canadian North Resources Announces the Completion of its Spring 2023 Diamond Drilling Program on its 100% Owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Drilling Preparation Underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

"We are excited to be undertaking the trenching program in the main mineralized trends in preparation for an initial drill program at the project of at least 2,500 meters projected to commence in the second half of June," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Primo. "The trenching program will cover three mineralized areas: Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri."

The Company also announced assays for 305 samples from the Oromuri structural trend, part of an ongoing property-scale exploration. Four main northeast trending vein systems were sampled along with several smaller veins and the Espanola mine (Fig. 1). The sampling yielded several gold assays above 1 g/t over widths of 0.4 to 3 meters with numerous assays with anomalous gold over 0.1 g/t.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_002.jpg

Figure 1. Geologic map of the Oromuri and La Espanola area of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_002full.jpg

Pathfinder elements As and Bi are also generally strongly anomalous. Highlight assays and a general geologic and gold results map are below (Table 1, Figure 2). Full assay results and detailed metals distribution maps are available at www.prismometals.com.

Table 1. Highlight assays from the Oromuri area

SampleType StyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAg g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
12408ChipVein0.8067507730029620.1081.2452.81.1
12464ChipVein0.4067472930028190.1721.59108.51.45
12492ChipVein0.5067466830028580.3568.7124805.76
12493ChipDisseminated0.7067466730028560.2372.774732.93
12496ChipVein0.4067462330027702.235.05250010.6
12497ChipVein3x1x167458530027553.493.09148015.85
12535ChipVein+Oxides0.667546930025471.070.143320.41
12543ChipOxides0.567583530025280.1020.0911.60.05
12554ChipVein167535730028250.1097.0943500.93
12557ChipVein167535930028240.30534.78763.7
12559ChipVein167535430028250.9032.967545.86
12608ChipVein0.9067479530025420.1094.0611001.63
12609ChipDisseminated167483730024440.6211.44342.44
12619ChipVein167564930025890.1050.6723111.05
12632ChipOxides0.567492830024720.1522.033680.58
12655ChipVein1.2067487130026360.1074.672452.1
12689ChipVein167434230026860.8814.273408.17
12694ChipVein0.6067528430024683.320.5715954.49
12697ChipVein0.2067438330026370.5690.81101.51.12
12701ChipVein0.2067429030026010.2571.1526404.88
12702ChipVein0.667429030026020.1621.3771.22.28
12703ChipVein367431230025600.5160.898241
12704ChipVein367431330025580.1250.9811850.66

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_004.jpg
Figure 2. Gold assays in the Oromuri trend of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_006.jpg
Figure 2. Arsenic geochemistry in the Oromuri trend of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_217a6c4804c20ac7_006full.jpg

The assay results from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz zones were recently announced with best results yielding numerous gold assays above 3 g/t over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters (see Prismo's April 24, 2023 news release). The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 g/t gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 g/t Au and 269 g/t Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 g/t Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

QA/QC

The company has taken a total of 1,077 samples at the Los Pavitos project. Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have now been received for 460 rock samples taken by the company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_pv_550.jpg

Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/167850_pv.jpg

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract for the upcoming drill program of a minimum of 2,500 meters at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico and drilling will begin in a few days. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

The drill program is designed to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package is present on Prismo's concession. Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g/t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

Prismo Metals Samples 14.35 g/t Gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 g/t Gold over 1 meter at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 354 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Las Auras and Santa Cruz target areas, which yielded numerous gold assays above 3 gt over widths of 0.15 to 1.5 meters. The best results from Las Auras show 14.35 gt gold over 0.5 meters and 12.25 gt Au over 1 meter in two separate areas. On-going sampling at Santa Cruz continued to yield good gold as well as silver values with the best results being 5.48 gt Au and 269 gt Ag over 0.5 meters. Another sample assayed 543 gt Ag and 1 g.t Au over 1.5m.

