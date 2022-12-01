Precious MetalsInvesting News

Additional Drilling Planned at Palos Verdes in January 2023

 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce assay results for the first five holes in the recent drilling program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Assays for the last three holes of the 2022 drilling campaign are expected by the end of December.

The first drill hole of the season, PV-22-11, cut 0.7 meters downhole length with 553g/t AgEq or 4.18 g/t gold and 207 g/t silver. All five holes reported here cut significant mineralization, and in general intercepts were relatively gold and base-metal rich (Table 1). The Company has completed the current drill program with almost 2,100 meters drilled in eight holes as shown in Table 2.

Several holes cut wide zones of mineralization, including nine meters downhole in hole PV-22-15 that averaged 187 g/t AgEq or 1.02 g/t Au with 1.1 % Pb and 1.4 % Zn. These intercepts shown in table 3 range from 50 to 150 meters below previous shallow drilling that had several high-grade intercepts. Table 3 shows the intercepts from the historic drilling with silver equivalent values shown for comparison purposes, with the best being 3,175 g/t AgEq over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 795 g/t AgEq over a true width of 5.5 meters (see Prismo's news releases dated September 30 and December 20, 2020).

"The drill program was successful in extending the mineralization to depth below the shallow drill holes completed previously and provided important information on the distribution of metal values," stated Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "Under the current environmental permit, we had access to limited drill sites, which leaves ample room to significantly extend the higher-grade zones in the mineralized ore shoot along strike."

Dr. Gibson emphasized that "Approximately 70% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein remains untested, including the central portion of the southwestern segment of the vein, and all of the northeastern extension. In April of this year, we applied for an expanded environmental permit which we anticipate obtaining before our next phase of drilling planned for January 2023. Upon receipt of the expanded environmental permit, we will immediately initiate further drilling to the northeast to be funded by the announced strategic investment from Vizsla Silver Corp. Also, once this agreement with Vizsla is finalized, we will be able access the central portion of the southern segment of the Palos Verdes vein from roads on their adjacent concession, thereby further expanding our ability to explore the Palos Verdes property."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_002.jpg

Note: the blue dots above are the proposed drill sites under the expected expanded environmental permit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_002full.jpg

Prismo also provided an update on its short-term corporate priorities.

Prismo is currently working on finalizing the announced strategic investment by Vizsla Silver Corp. The strategic investment will provide for a cash injection to Prismo of $500,000 and issuance to Prismo of $1.5 million in Vizsla shares which will provide Prismo shareholders further exposure to the district via equity ownership position in Vizsla Silver.

The companies will also form a joint technical committee to allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district. This transaction is expected to be finalized by December 16, 2022. The next phase of drilling at Palos Verdes, expected in January 2023, will be reviewed by the technical committee to be formed as part of the agreement with Vizsla Silver.

At the Los Pavitos project, the surface mapping and sampling program begun early in 2022 continues, with completion of the initial mapping and sampling program over the concession slated for December. Preparation of the environmental permit application is in progress, field work has been completed and the application will be submitted shortly, with drilling planned in the first quarter of 2023.

Table 1. Assays for drill holes in the current program.

HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Width
(m)
Est
True
Width
(m)
Au
(g/t)		Ag
(g/t)		Cu
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn
(%)		Ag
eq
(g/t)
PV-11114.85115.550.7
0.424.182070.020.020.02553
           
PV-12117.9118.8 0.90.543.18130.01--276
           
PV-13118.5120.0 1.50.90.6693---148
           
PV-14165.0172.2 7.24.30.06210.080.490.8577
incl169.4171.0 1.62.50.07280.120.521.0188
           

179.9184.2 4.32.60.03270.410.811.0192
           

193.0195.9 2.91.70.05120.270.141.8893
incl194.1195.9 1.81.10.07140.360.132.80133
           
PV-15238.5243.0 4.52.70.18430.290.361.60131
           

263.5272.5 95.41.02160.231.101.41187
incl266.45272.5 6.053.60.91220.331.612.04222

 

Silver equivalent values are calculated using the following metals prices: Au, US$1,750/oz, Ag, $21.24/oz, Pb, $0.97/lb and Zn, $1.34/lb. Cu was not used in the calculation, and metallurgical recoveries were not considered as there is no data available.

Table 2. Drill hole data for holes from the current program.

HoleEastingNorthingElevAzimInclDepth (m)
       
PV-22-11413,761 2,593,096 1,209 355-82393.00
PV-22-12413,759 2,593,095 1,209 325-75207.00
PV-22-13 413,758 2,593,094 1,209 300-80300.00
PV-22-14 413,610 2,529,919 1,230 330-75303.00
PV-22-15 413,607 2,529,918 1,230 15-80337.50
PV-22-16413,767 2,593,098 1,209 70-60288.00
PV-22-17413,765 2,593,148 1,205 340-50115.00
PV-22-18413,770 2,593,149 1,205 40-50156.00

 

Coordinates in UTM WGS84 using handheld Garmin GPS.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_003.jpg

Cross section 0 showing interpreted geology and drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_004.jpg

Longitudinal vein projection showing drill intercepts and possible ore shoot.
No drilling has been completed to the northeast of the fault.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_005.jpg

Cross section 50SW showing interpreted geology and drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_006.jpg
Cross section 250SW showing interpreted geology and drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/146424_41d3b9457407b83f_006full.jpg

Table 3. Drill results for all previously released drill holes at the Palos Verdes Project

           
HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		width
(m)
 Est
True
width
(m)
Au
(g/t)		Ag (g/t)Cu
(%)		Pb
(%)		Zn
(%)		Ag eq
(g/t)
PV-0123.9028.804.90
4.20.89310.210.302.63216



 






PV-0240.3548.70 8.355.51.694740.541.093.84795
incl.45.2548.70 3.452.33.7510980.671.993.001581
incl.46.5547.701.15
0.88.4223360.271.722.463175



 






PV-0331.3040.65 9.357.01.45150.050.111.04178
incl.39.5540.65 1.100.812.15500.260.535.011263



 






PV-0455.4559.00 3.553.00.12370.310.120.74121



 






PV-0554.2557.40 3.152.00.25230.060.320.6277
incl.56.4057.40 1
0.42300.120.831.27138



 






PV-0670.5575.85 5.33.20.13690.140.120.29220

75.0075.85 0.850.50.463170.120.090.21365



 






PV-0732.4034.20 1.8?0.0190.350.240.4736



 






PV-0892.7096.05 3.352.50.24170.090.190.5865

92.7093.65 0.950.70.55370.240.611.21147



 






PV-0987.1088.95 1.851.30.73380.190.613.89267
incl.87.1087.60 0.50.31.63440.270.795.15403



 






PV-10125.30126.50 1.200.90.0360.060.031.471

 

Partial data for holes PV-01 to PV-10 were included in previous news releases, of September 30, 2020 and December 20, 2020 True width of the intercept in hole PV-07 is unknown.

The samples in this press release were analyzed by SGS, an accredited and internationally recognized laboratory with a preparation and analytical facility located near the project, in Durango, Mexico. The Company's Quality Control/Quality Assurance program includes insertion of Certified Reference Materials consisting of standard pulps and coarse blank material into the sample stream.

Photos of some vein intercepts from the current drilling campaign are presented on the Prismo website.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (see table of intercepts at www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
Craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Such statements include those relating to the strategic investment, the ability to negotiate definitive agreements, the nature and satisfaction of the conditions to completing the strategic investment, and plans following closing of the strategic investment. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and therefore it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. In particular, the completion of the Strategic Investment is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and uncertainties (including those noted above) and the Company can offer no assurance that the Strategic Investment will be completed on the terms, conditions and timelines anticipated by the Company or at all. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146424

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "), a company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw . Pursuant to the LOI, the Company intends to make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal (the " ROFR ") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the " Project "), and 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the " Prismo Units "), for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the LOI, Vizsla intends to make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") for 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units") for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the "Project").

Transaction Highlights for Prismo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Signs Definitive Surface Access Agreement for Los Pavitos and Begins Drill Permitting

Prismo Metals Signs Definitive Surface Access Agreement for Los Pavitos and Begins Drill Permitting

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a formal access agreement with the Francisco Villa Ejido, the surface owners over the Los Pavitos Project in Sonora State, Mexico to allow for exploration work including drilling. The Company negotiated a two-year agreement to formalize the previous informal agreement (see news release of Jan 19, 2022).

"This agreement allows Prismo to proceed with its drilling permit application, opening the door to a drilling program in early 2023," said Dr. Craig Gibson President and CEO of the Company. He added: "While we are getting to work right away on the environmental permitting necessary for drilling, we are also continuing the geological mapping and sampling program to cover the remaining area as the basis for the more detailed work necessary for identifying drill targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Four holes completed, hole #5 underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. A total of 1,203 meters have been drilled to date out of a planned minimum of 2,000 metres. The Company expects to complete the current drilling in early November. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Update on Drilling Program and Announces New Protocol for Sampling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Provides Update on Drilling Program and Announces New Protocol for Sampling at Palos Verdes

Ongoing drill program at Palos Verdes halfway completed

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The program has drilled a total of 1,062 meters to date out of a planned minimum of 2,000 metres. The Company expects to complete the minimum target of 2,000 metres in early November. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maxwell Gold Property Geophysical Survey Commences and JMW Property Diamond Drilling to Begin, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Maxwell Gold Property Geophysical Survey Commences and JMW Property Diamond Drilling to Begin, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 1,000-line kilometre airborne Triaxial Gradient Magnetometer ("MAG") survey has commenced on the Maxwell gold property ("Maxwell") in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec (see location map below). The MAG survey will cover the entire 9,400-hectare property.

Maxwell is a project that the Company entered into an option agreement with Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GIT) to acquire up to an 85% interest in on November 3rd, 2022. The project is situated between two of Iamgold Corporation's properties with the Monster Lake high grade gold property six km to the east (see Figure 1). Maxwell has several occurrences of gold in both the fine and heavy fraction of glacial tills and the gold in tills is associated with mapped structures. The structures are northeast trending, similar to Iamgold's Nelligan property. Maxwell has seen very little exploration and several EM geophysical anomalies remain untested.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC, TheNewswire , November 30, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) , ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce results of the first modern drill test of the Klondike property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) , under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Five holes were completed testing the Northeast Fault (2 holes), West Graben Fault (2 holes) and East Graben Fault (1 hole) targets. Hole KDB22-05 tested a strand of the West Graben Fault yielding long intersections of alteration and 42 metres of anomalous copper mineralization in a halo surrounding a fault intersection of 4.26% copper over 1.06 metres. Management interprets this result to indicate strong potential for copper mineralization on the main strand of the West Graben Fault. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

Orefinders to Acquire Grizzly Gold Project in Chibougamau Quebec

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) (OTC: ORFDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, subject to approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . The Grizzly property is comprised of 105 contiguous mining claims and is located 60 kilometres west of the town of Chapais and is proximate to all major infrastructure from Chibougamau's mining camp including road, rail, hydropower lines and a skilled local workforce.

Our group is very interested in exploring near-surface gold and copper deposits in the Chibougamau District of Quebec . This acquisition represents an investment in another known mineralized structure that is near surface and mostly untested. Furthermore, the area has top-tier infrastructure yet is still an emerging district in the context of near surface operations based on new interpretations our group has developed," said Stephen Stewart , Orefinders Chairman.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Announces Corporate Changes

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Vishal Gupta, M.Sc., P. Geo, has been appointed interim President & CEO of the Company. Mr. Gupta is a P. Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, who brings considerable mining industry expertise and public markets experience to RooGold. He currently serves as the President and CEO of Caprock Mining Corp., a CSE-listed gold exploration company focused on projects in Ontario, Canada. Prior to joining Caprock, Mr. Gupta served as the President and CEO of California Gold Mining Inc., an advanced-stage gold exploration company also listed on the CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×