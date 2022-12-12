Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,016,000 (the "Offering"). PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Exempt Market Dealer LP (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Units were offered pursuant to an offering document dated December 5, 2022 (the "Offering Document") prepared in accordance with Form 45-106F19 - Listed Issuer Financing Document and posted on the Corporation's website and on SEDAR on December 5, 2022.

"The proceeds from this financing will be used to continue drilling at our Palos Verdes project and to complete the mapping and sampling program at the Los Pavitos project and conduct an initial diamond drilling program on that property," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo Metals. He added: "We are currently planning an additional 3,000 meter of drilling at Palos Verdes and 5,000 meter of drilling at Los Pavitos. Drilling at Palos Verdes will commence upon receiving our expanded environmental permit which we expect in January 2023. The Los Pavitos environment permit is expected to be approved in early 2023."

Each Unit, priced at $0.52 per Unit (the "Offering Price") was comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. In total, the Company issued 5,800,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for further exploration work on the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes, as is more fully described in the Offering Document.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received a $211,120 cash commission and an aggregate of 406,000 non-transferable compensation options (each, a "Compensation Option"). Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the Offering Price for a period of three (3) years following the closing date.

As the Offering was completed pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 and the securities issued to purchasers in the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Prismo's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Prismo believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147679

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the private placement announced earlier today of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering") has been fully allocated. PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") is acting as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Additional Drilling Planned at Palos Verdes in January 2023

 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce assay results for the first five holes in the recent drilling program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Assays for the last three holes of the 2022 drilling campaign are expected by the end of December.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "), a company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw . Pursuant to the LOI, the Company intends to make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal (the " ROFR ") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the " Project "), and 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the " Prismo Units "), for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the LOI, Vizsla intends to make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") for 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units") for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the "Project").

Transaction Highlights for Prismo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on 950,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Edgemont Gold Corp.
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Subscribed $4.4 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of $0.41 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of $0.38 per common share (each a " Common Share "), for total gross proceeds of approximately $4,416,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very grateful for the continued support of our exciting and impactful exploration activities in the prolific and under explored White Gold District," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project in Durango State, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project in Durango State, Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces that it has filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) a technical report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) for the Company's recently acquired Pitarrilla project in Durango state, Mexico. The Technical Report dated November 21, 2022 and entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pitarrilla Ag-Pb-Zn Project, Durango State, Mexico" (the "2022 Pitarrilla Report") provides an independent estimate of the Mineral Resources identified at Pitarrilla as of October 6, 2022. The 2022 Pitarrilla Report was prepared on behalf of the Company by SGS Geological Services Inc.("SGS"), an international firm specializing in mining and mineral estimation, engineering and evaluation services.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JMW Property Diamond Drilling Commences, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

JMW Property Diamond Drilling Commences, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") has commenced a diamond drilling program at the JMW property ("JMW") in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec. The Company entered into an option agreement Gitennes on November 3rd, 2022. Details can be found on the announcing and subsequent news releases at the Company's website.

The diamond drilling program is planned for approximately 1,200 metres in six diamond drill holes and is a follow up on results of the previously completed Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey and historical work. Three distinct styles of mineralization/targets have been identified on JMW (Figure 2) and thirteen zones of interest from the IP survey are highlighted by chargeability anomalies (See Figure 2 dark lines). Strong anomalies occur in the sedimentary rocks and these rocks are known to host gold deposits and occurrences in the Chapais-Chibougamau area. The planned diamond drill program will target both sedimentary and intrusive rocks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Bouvier Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2022, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Bouvier Lithium Property (the "Property"). The Bouvier Property consists of two (2) mineral claims comprising approximately 85 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying the Company C$275,000. Closing shall occur no later than December 16, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

Gold Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Flow-Through Share Offering

×