Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay the Agents: (i) cash commission fees of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) broker warrants in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, exercisable at a price of $0.52 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years following the Closing Date.

All of the Units offered in the Offering shall be offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.prismometals.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for further exploration work on the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes, as is more fully described in the Offering Document.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 12, 2022, or such later date as the Company may determine. The closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadians Securities Exchange (CSE).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Prismo's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Prismo believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146749

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Additional Drilling Planned at Palos Verdes in January 2023

 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce assay results for the first five holes in the recent drilling program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Assays for the last three holes of the 2022 drilling campaign are expected by the end of December.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

VIZSLA SILVER TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS AND RECEIVE ROFR ON THE PALOS VERDES CONCESSION

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "), a company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw . Pursuant to the LOI, the Company intends to make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal (the " ROFR ") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the " Project "), and 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the " Prismo Units "), for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Vizsla Silver to Make Strategic Investment in Prismo Metals and Receive Right of First Refusal on the Palos Verdes Concession

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the LOI, Vizsla intends to make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") for 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units") for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo (the "Project").

Transaction Highlights for Prismo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Signs Definitive Surface Access Agreement for Los Pavitos and Begins Drill Permitting

Prismo Metals Signs Definitive Surface Access Agreement for Los Pavitos and Begins Drill Permitting

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a formal access agreement with the Francisco Villa Ejido, the surface owners over the Los Pavitos Project in Sonora State, Mexico to allow for exploration work including drilling. The Company negotiated a two-year agreement to formalize the previous informal agreement (see news release of Jan 19, 2022).

"This agreement allows Prismo to proceed with its drilling permit application, opening the door to a drilling program in early 2023," said Dr. Craig Gibson President and CEO of the Company. He added: "While we are getting to work right away on the environmental permitting necessary for drilling, we are also continuing the geological mapping and sampling program to cover the remaining area as the basis for the more detailed work necessary for identifying drill targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Four holes completed, hole #5 underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. A total of 1,203 meters have been drilled to date out of a planned minimum of 2,000 metres. The Company expects to complete the current drilling in early November. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting And Closing of Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting And Closing of Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 33,569,956 common shares were voted, representing 15.62% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maxwell Gold Property Geophysical Survey Commences and JMW Property Diamond Drilling to Begin, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Maxwell Gold Property Geophysical Survey Commences and JMW Property Diamond Drilling to Begin, Chapais-Chibougamau Area, Quebec

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 1,000-line kilometre airborne Triaxial Gradient Magnetometer ("MAG") survey has commenced on the Maxwell gold property ("Maxwell") in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec (see location map below). The MAG survey will cover the entire 9,400-hectare property.

Maxwell is a project that the Company entered into an option agreement with Gitennes Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GIT) to acquire up to an 85% interest in on November 3rd, 2022. The project is situated between two of Iamgold Corporation's properties with the Monster Lake high grade gold property six km to the east (see Figure 1). Maxwell has several occurrences of gold in both the fine and heavy fraction of glacial tills and the gold in tills is associated with mapped structures. The structures are northeast trending, similar to Iamgold's Nelligan property. Maxwell has seen very little exploration and several EM geophysical anomalies remain untested.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

Alianza partner Allied Copper intersects 4.26% Copper over 1.06 metres at West Graben Fault Target, Klondike Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC, TheNewswire , November 30, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) , ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce results of the first modern drill test of the Klondike property, funded by partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) , under the terms of its earn-in agreement with the Alliance. Five holes were completed testing the Northeast Fault (2 holes), West Graben Fault (2 holes) and East Graben Fault (1 hole) targets. Hole KDB22-05 tested a strand of the West Graben Fault yielding long intersections of alteration and 42 metres of anomalous copper mineralization in a halo surrounding a fault intersection of 4.26% copper over 1.06 metres. Management interprets this result to indicate strong potential for copper mineralization on the main strand of the West Graben Fault. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

GoldON Plans Drilling at McDonough Gold Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Drill targets are well supported by coincident IP, geochem and geology

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling will commence early in the first quarter of 2023 on its McDonough gold property (the "Property") located 15 kilometres (km) north of the town of Red Lake, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×