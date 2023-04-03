Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 277 samples from ongoing property-scale exploration of its 5289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The best results are from the Santa Cruz target area, which yielded numerous gold assays above 5 gt over widths of 0.20 to 1 meter. The best structure shows 20.3 gt gold over 0.6 meters. At least six other target areas have been identified for additional detailed work to develop drilling targets for later this year. Drilling permits are in process and drilling is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

The mapping and sampling program at Santa Cruz is the first systematic exploration conducted on the project and was guided by previous regional reconnaissance exploration. A total of 175 samples (not including control samples) were taken on, and between, a series of parallel veins in the Santa Cruz area. Thirty-seven samples yielded 0.5 g/t or more Au, and seven samples also assayed over 100 g/t Ag. Pathfinder elements As and Bi are also generally strongly anomalous. Highlight assays and a general geologic and gold results map are below (Table 1, Figure 1). Full assay results and detailed metals distribution maps are available at www.prismometals.com.

"We are very pleased to see such consistent and high-grade gold results emerge from our first detailed sampling program at Pavitos," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The highest gold assays came from an area of stockwork veining and disseminations where the northeast-trending Santa Cruz vein is cut by a cross vein. Both trends project under cover from there and we will try to trace the mineralized structures by trenching once permits are approved."

Table 1. Highlight assays from the Santa Cruz area

SampleTypeStyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAg g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
11801ChannelVeinlets0.20677,1103,002,1400.689.5226200.57
11802ChannelVeinlets0.20677,1093,002,1455.8124.445102.11
11815ChannelVeinlets0.50677,2733,002,1983.881.165920.51
11819ChipChip1677,0683,002,1170.745.476200.12
11821ChipChip0.40677,0683,002,1151.126.872870.1
11825ChipChip0.60676,8173,001,8546.096.3127701.89
11826ChannelVein0.70676,8163,001,8511.9243.7>1000012.4
11829ChipIron staining1676,8473,001,8851.5520.16590.34
11830ChipBreccia0.10676,8463,001,8851.677.0417450.78
11831ChannelVeinlets0.5677,2733,002,2010.9480.754160.17
11833ChannelVeinlets0.5677,2893,002,19818.8527.813550.34
11834ChannelVeinlets0.5677,2893,002,1985.5183.545700.42
11847ChannelVein0.60676,8553,001,8957.1863.967803.26
11848ChannelVein0.60676,8533,001,8951.8129.543201.06
11849ChannelVein0.60676,8553,001,8959.55252>100002.5
11850ChannelVein0.60676,8593,001,89920.317116252.44
11852ChannelVein0.60676,8643,001,9042.8810.15>100000.61
11857ChipIron staining0.30676,8103,001,9362.431842230102.5
11858ChannelVein0.70676,8103,001,9351.272129224.9
11859ChannelVein0.70676,8083,001,9331.8826.6110024.4
11863ChipChip1676,8083,001,9412.12629522.7
11872ChannelVein0.60677,0683,001,7801.73211>100000.9
11876ChannelVein0.60676,7943,001,8300.7760.825881.1
11877ChannelVein1676,7953,001,8292.951.6717403.57
11878ChannelVein0.80676,8033,001,8140.8843.089542.03
11879ChipDisseminated0.80676,8033,001,8120.9331.8221003.16
11890ChannelVeinlets1677,4133,002,3360.8311.524180.35
11896ChannelVeinlets0.50677,2883,002,1957.746329001.07
11981ChannelVeinlets0.20677,0483,001,7321.06180>100002.98
11986ChannelVeinlets0.20677,1023,001,7581.115.590400.59
12008ChipDisseminated1676,8333,001,8704.4414.7544005.55
12018ChipIron staining1676,5413,001,4501.5739.9>100001.72
12021ChannelVein1676,9183,001,6910.545181>100001.25
12022ChipIron staining1676,9133,001,6900.51711283600.65
12025ChannelVeinlets0.20676,5093,001,4020.63132.3>100000.31
12033ChipChip1677,2683,002,1937.5219.8281011.65
12034ChipChip1677,2833,002,2019.7783.340401.15

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Gold assays in the Santa Cruz area of the Los Pavitos project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure1.jpg

Mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the principal area of interest before taking a break for the monsoon season. In December, 2022 and January, 2023 mapping of the balance of the principal area of interest was completed and assays for 102 samples have recently been received. Two mineralized trends that reflect the main northeasterly and northwesterly structural orientations that characterize the rest of the project were defined.

Gold and associated pathfinder element (As and Bi) revealed two new target areas in the northwestern portion of the mapped area (Table 2, Figure 2). One is an area of quartz veining associated with a pyrite-rich rhyolite porphyry intrusion may be the extension of the Las Auras structural trend mapped in the northwestern portion of the project. The second target area is cut by north-northeasterly trending veins associated with a large area of silica-pyrite alteration.

Geologic mapping at the project in 2022 refined the Las Auras, Santa Cruz and Oromuri structural trends identified during earlier reconnaissance work by Minera Cascabel. Several additional new parallel structures have been recognized, including the La Española, San Jorge and La Ramada faults. Areas of mineralization identified during the recently completed work on the southeastern portion of the project will be added to the areas for more detailed examination.

Table 2. Analytical results for selected samples from the newly mapped area

SampleTypeStyleWidth (m)EastingNorthingAu_g/tAs_ppmBi_ppm
11760ChipDisseminated0.4680,5032,999,4881.7246.61.81
11784ChipDisseminated0.7679,2202,998,8200.0022.615.85
11795ChipDisseminated0.3678,0523,000,1920.0063403.08
11796ChipDisseminated0.3678,0503,000,1900.00410301.49
11916ChipDisseminated0.6678,1783,000,5070.372>100004.04
11917ChipDisseminated0.4678,1713,000,5010.687>100002.96
11918ChipDisseminated0.3678,1713,000,5010.059811016.9
11920CanalVein0.05679,1503,001,3300.01975.114.05
11928CanalVein0.03678,1763,000,1740.00589.51.46
11929ChipVeinlet0.4678,1963,000,1810.0041494.32
11945ChipVein0.2679,1022,998,8240.0012.61.51
11946ChipVein0.3679,0902,998,8640.0517.968
11948ChipDisseminated0.6679,0712,998,9000.0012.51.26
11955ChipDisseminated1.8677,8362,999,6970.0233141.4

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2. Geologic map of the southeastern portion of the Los Pavitos project showing mineralized areas identified by mapping and northwesterly and northeasterly orientation of structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure2.jpg

QA/QC

Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 15-gram digestion. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Los Pavitos

The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the past producing Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes copper mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein projects being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. The project, which was generated by Rafael Gallardo, was acquired from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR). The Company completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project in March 2021 available on SEDAR.

Assays have now been received for 460 rock samples taken by the Company (excluding control samples); a further 110 samples were taken previously by Minera Cascabel. Drilling at Los Pavitos is expected to begin in Q2 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure3_550.jpg

Location of the Los Pavitos project in southern Sonora State in relation to the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/160975_prismofigure3.jpg

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160975

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received authorization to drill the approximately 70% of the Palos Verdes vein strike length that was not previously accessible for drilling. The drill program is slated to commence in early April. The Palos Verdes is located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, and is contiguous to Vizsla's property.

A crew has already been mobilized to prepare this new phase of drilling at the Palos Verdes project. Work is focusing on the installation of drill sites for a portable drill rig. A total of 2,500 meters of drilling is planned to test the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that was not previously accessible until now.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application for Los Pavitos has been submitted, opening the door to a drilling program. The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare (the equivalent of 53 square km or 20 square miles) concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Significant mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the area of main interest on the concession before taking a break for the summer heat and monsoon season. Signing of a formal two-year surface access agreement was achieved during this down time (see press release of October 31, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") into Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

Interra Copper Closes Business Combination with Alto Verde Copper

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated March 10, 2023 and March 27, 2023, the Company has completed its business combination with Alto Verde Copper Inc. ("Alto Verde") pursuant to a business combination agreement dated March 8, 2023 between Interra, Alto Verde and 1000465623 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Alto Verde (the "Business Combination

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of 3L Capital Inc. (" 3L Capital " and together with Haywood, the " Co-Lead Agents "), as co-lead agent, and a syndicate of agents (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the " Agents ") in connection with a private placement on a "best efforts" agency basis, to increase the size of the previously announced private placement to gross proceeds of up to $6,800,000 (the " Upsized Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of 3L Capital Inc. (" 3L Capital " and together with Haywood, the " Co-Lead Agents "), as co-lead agent, and a syndicate of agents (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the " Agents ") in connection with a private placement on a "best efforts" agency basis, for gross proceeds of up to $6,300,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 10, 2023 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,524,000 which included the partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the " Offering "). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 30, 2023 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 41,310,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report up to 12.03 gt gold over 1.50 m in short (only 6 to 18 m depth) HQ holes drilled last fall at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The holes were drilled as part of an expanded metallurgical test announced on November 15, 2022. Static Acid Base Accounting and Total Sulphur testing also determined that the rock is non-acid-generating .

" These preliminary results from our expanded metallurgical test are very positive. Our gold-bearing quartz veins contain almost no sulphide or arsenic. Bulk sampling and potential mining would therefore be non-acid-generating. These results are significant as they enable us to further de-risk a potential mining operation at the Lynx Gold Zone, " notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Seven Royalties in Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Structural Report, Drill Recommendations for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts a 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Canada                                                             

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Global Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

×