Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals announces new assay results and provides corporate update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla").

Pursuant to the Strategic Investment, Vizsla acquired (i) a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo, and (ii) 4,000,000 units of Prismo (the "PrismoUnits") at a price of $0.50 per Prismo Unit, for aggregate consideration of $2,000,000. Each Prismo Unit consists of one common share of Prismo (a "Prismo Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Prismo Warrant"). Each Prismo Warrant entitles Vizsla to purchase one additional Prismo Share for a period of two years from the closing date at a price of $0.75.

The consideration for the Strategic Investment consisted of a cash payment of $500,000 and the issuance to Prismo of 1 million common shares of Vizsla (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months with 25% of the securities released every six months.

In connection with the Strategic Investment, Prismo and Vizsla have agreed to form a technical committee to pursue district-scale exploration of the Panuco silver-gold district.

The Strategic Investment Agreement also provides Vizsla with certain rights and privileges, including certain participation and top-up rights to permit Vizsla to acquire Prismo Shares on a pro rata basis in the future to maintain its ownership position, prospectus qualification/registration rights, the right to nominate a director to Prismo's board of directors, the right of first refusal on any transfer of all or part of the Palos Verdes project, and certain information and access rights.

For a summary of the rights of Vizsla under the Strategic Investment Agreement, see Prismo's news release dated December 19, 2022, which is available on Prismo's website at www.prismometals.com or on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Prismo also announced assay results for the remaining holes from its now completed 2022 drilling program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, which is contiguous to Vizsla's property.

Hole PV-22-17 was drilled along strike to the northeast of the historic shallow drilling to aid determining the location of the crosscutting northwesterly striking shear zone that disrupts the vein near the Palos Verdes tunnel. The hole cut 1.05 meters downhole length with 516 g/t AgEq or 1.18 g/t gold and 297 g/t silver within a wider mineralized interval. Hole PV-22-16, was drilled to explore the northwesterly striking vein and the parallel shear zone. It cut anomalous base metal values in sheared rock with narrow veins and veinlets and fragments of vein material, but did not hit a wide coherent vein. Fine grained pyrite is locally abundant. The northwesterly trending vein is better exposed to the north of the Palos Verdes vein and remains a high priority target upon reception of the updated environmental permit, expected to be received in early 2023.

Hole PV-22-18 was drilled to test the shear zone that cuts the vein to the east of the high-grade mineralization but did not intersect vein material and was not assayed. A previously drilled hole, PV-20-07 also tested this area and cut similar sheared rock with vein material and yielded anomalous base metal assays.

The Company completed eight holes for almost 2,100 meters in the 2022 program. Six holes tested the Palos Verdes vein at depth or along strike in two general areas accessible under the current environmental permit. Only about 30 to 40% of the 750-meter strike length of the Palos Verdes vein exposed on the Palos Verdes concession has been drilled from the two general areas of access located in the central and extreme southwestern portions of the concession. The six holes drilled on the Palos Verdes vein all cut significant mineralization, and in general intercepts were relatively gold and base-metal rich as announced on December 1, 2022.

"The drill program successfully extended mineralization to depth below previous shallow drilling," stated Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "With our current environmental permit we have drill access to only about one third of the strike length of the vein, so there is ample room to significantly extend the higher-grade zones in the mineralized ore shoot along strike."

Dr. Gibson emphasized that, "We anticipate drilling the northeastern portion of the Palos Verdes vein once we have the new environmental permit, which is expected to be approved shortly."

He concluded: "Upon receipt of this expanded environmental permit, we will immediately initiate further drilling to the northeast to be funded by the announced strategic investment from Vizsla Silver Corp. Also, with the Vizsla agreement we hope to be able access the central portion of the southern segment of the Palos Verdes vein from roads on their adjacent concession, thereby further expanding our ability to explore the Palos Verdes property."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_002.jpg

Note: the blue dots above are the proposed drill sites under the expected expanded environmental permit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_002full.jpg

Table 1. Assays for drill holes in the current program.

HoleFrom
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
Est
True
width
(m)
 Au
(g/t)
Ag
(g/t)
Cu
(%)
Pb
(%)
Zn
(%)
Ag
eq
(g/t)
New from this release
PV-16No significant values
           
PV-1747.6051.103.53.00.431150.280.470.81200

47.6048.651.050.91.182970.561.181.97516
 
PV-18Not assayed

 

Silver equivalent values are calculated using the following metals prices: Au, US$1,750/oz, Ag, $21.24/oz, Pb, $0.97/lb and Zn, $1.34/lb. Cu was not used in the calculation, and metallurgical recoveries were not considered as there is no data available for the Palos Verdes vein.

Table 2. Drill hole data for holes from the current program.

HoleTargetEastingNorthingElevAzimInclDepth (m)
PV-22-16NW vein413,767 2,593,098 1,209 70-60288.00
PV-22-17PV vein413,765 2,593,148 1,205 340-50115.00
PV-22-18Fault zone413,770 2,593,149 1,205 40-50156.00

 

Coordinates in UTM WGS84 using handheld Garmin GPS.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_003.jpg

Cross section 0 showing interpreted geology and drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_004.jpg

Longitudinal vein projection showing drill intercepts and possible ore shoot.
No drilling has been completed to the northeast of the fault.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/150649_7a5a146984573b97_004full.jpg

The samples presented in this press release were analyzed by SGS, an accredited and internationally recognized laboratory with a preparation and analytical facility located near the project, in Durango, Mexico. The Company's Quality Control/Quality Assurance program includes insertion of Certified Reference Materials consisting of standard pulps and coarse blank material into the sample stream.

Photos of some vein intercepts from the current drilling campaign are presented on the Prismo website.

Finally, Prismo announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 325,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 325,000 stock appreciation rights ("SARs") to directors and officers of the Company subject to certain vesting requirements. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the LTIP. Each SAR is exercisable at $0.475 for a term of five years expiring on January 9th, 2028.

All grants of RSU and SARs are subject to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which was approved by shareholders Prismo's annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 29th, 2022 which LTIP is available on www.sedar.com.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (see table of intercepts at www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and therefore it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150649

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA     TSX-V: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") into Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding strategic investment agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA, NYSE: VZLA, Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Vizsla will make a strategic investment in Prismo by acquiring 4 million units of Prismo (the "Prismo Units"), for an aggregate consideration of $2 million (the "Strategic Investment"). Vizsla will also acquire a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo.

Transaction Highlights of Strategic Investment

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA SILVER ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA     TSXV: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding strategic investment agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company will make a strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") with a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo, and acquire 4,000,000 units of Prismo, for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $3,016,000 (the "Offering"). PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") acted as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Agentis Exempt Market Dealer LP (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). The Units were offered pursuant to an offering document dated December 5, 2022 (the "Offering Document") prepared in accordance with Form 45-106F19 - Listed Issuer Financing Document and posted on the Corporation's website and on SEDAR on December 5, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the private placement announced earlier today of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering") has been fully allocated. PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") is acting as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project (Figure 2). The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project. The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report positive assay results for its 2022 diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise target, which is located approximately 2km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11km south of the Company's VG deposit on the Ryan's Trend, a 6.5km long x 1km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils (Figure 1). Hole WHTRS22D029 encountered several zones of significant gold mineralization including 5.34 gt Au over 10.85m and represents a 50m extension of mineralization along strike to the southeast. A mineralized footprint at the Ryan's Surprise target of approximately 450m east-west by 450m north-south and to a vertical depth of 450m has been defined to date which remains open in all directions (Figure 2). The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 gt Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 gt Au (1) and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 gt Au (2) . These assays represent positive results from the Company's $6 million 2022 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 4, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director. Robert was voted in at the Company's recent AGSM which was held on December 20th, 2022. Mr. Coltura is a businessman with significant entrepreneurial experience and is president of Matalia Investments Ltd., a company that provides management consulting, corporate finance and investor relation services to both public and private companies. Mr. Coltura has over 20 years' experience with various companies, holding positions of officer and director of several public companies

Mr. Coltura has a great deal of business development experience and has worked with a variety of companies to strengthen their position within their industry. Mr. Coltura is also President of Coltura Financial Corp. and Coltura Properties which has Commercial properties in British Columbia and the United States. "Robert's extensive experience and success with both public and private companies will be an invaluable asset to iMetal as we continue to grow the company," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

