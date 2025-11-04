Prelude Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Option Agreement with Incyte to Advance Mutant Selective JAK2V617F JH2 Inhibitors

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Option Agreement with Incyte to Advance Mutant Selective JAK2V617F JH2 Inhibitors

Incyte secures an exclusive option to acquire Prelude's mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitor program

Mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitors have disease-modifying potential in treating patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)

Prelude to receive a $35 million upfront payment and $25 million strategic equity investment, $100 million if Incyte were to exercise the option to acquire the program, and up to $775 million in additional potential milestones plus royalties on net sales

Prelude will continue to develop all JAK2V617F program assets during the option period; if optioned, Incyte would lead development and commercialization globally

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq:PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced an exclusive option agreement with Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) focused on Prelude's previously undisclosed mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitor program in development for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Per the agreement, Incyte secures an exclusive option to acquire the JAK2V617F program in exchange for an upfront payment and a strategic equity investment in Prelude, plus potential downstream milestones and royalties.

Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude stated, "We're pleased to put this agreement in place with Incyte, recognized global leaders in the MPN field. Prelude and Incyte both aim to deliver transformational treatments to improve upon the standard of care established with first generation JAK2 JH1 inhibitors like Jakafi ® (ruxolitinib). Our research team made significant progress discovering the first known inhibitors that bind into the JAK2 JH2 ‘deep pocket' where the V617F mutation resides. These potent and orally bioavailable compounds demonstrate mutant specific inhibition and the potential for disease modification in multiple preclinical models of MPNs. Today's agreement with Incyte provides us with the capital needed to advance further our JAK2V617F program, while also allowing us to advance the development of our other pipeline programs."

"The agreement with Prelude provides an opportunity to enhance our robust portfolio of clinical and preclinical JAK2V617F candidates for patients with MPNs," said Bill Meury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. "This transaction aligns with our strategy to develop new and innovative therapies poised to make a meaningful difference for patients."

Terms of the Agreement
Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Incyte secures an exclusive option to acquire Prelude's mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitor program, including Prelude's library of preclinical candidates. Prelude will receive $60 million in capital, comprised of an upfront payment of $35 million, plus a $25 million equity investment by Incyte in Prelude. Incyte will purchase 6.25 million shares of Prelude non-voting common stock at a price of $4.00 per share at deal close. Prelude intends to apply the upfront payment and net proceeds from the sale of the purchased shares to advance the JAK2V617F program and other pipeline assets, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Prelude expects to advance the JAK2V617F program to pre-defined milestones. Incyte may elect to exercise its exclusive option during the option period to acquire the program and associated assets from Prelude for $100 million. As the JAK2V617F program candidates advance in the clinic, Prelude would be eligible to receive up to $775 million in additional clinical and regulatory milestones, and single digit royalties on global net sales. Combined, total potential cash payments from the transaction, excluding royalties, could reach up to $910 million.

If Incyte elects to not exercise its option to acquire the program, all JAK2V617F global program rights and interests would remain in the sole ownership and control of Prelude.

Prelude Therapeutics was advised on the transaction by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP as legal counsel.

Mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitor program
JAK2V617F is the primary driver mutation responsible for disease progression in the majority of patients living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). The mutation impacts approximately 95% of patients with polycythemia vera (PV), 60% of patients with essential thrombocythemia (ET) and 55% of patients with myelofibrosis (MF). Identifying JAK2 JH2 inhibitors that selectively target V617F+ cells has long been a shared goal and challenge for industry. If successful, this approach has potential to reduce mutant allele burden, modify disease progression, and transform treatment outcomes for MPN patients. Prelude has discovered novel allosteric inhibitors that bind into the JAK2 JH2 "deep pocket" where the V617F mutation resides. These candidates demonstrate mutant specific inhibition in multiple preclinical models of MPNs. The first disclosure of program data was accepted for oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 67 th Annual Meeting taking place in Orlando, FL December 6-9, 2025. The abstract can be found on the ASH 2025 website ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition - Hematology.org .

About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline features highly selective KAT6A degraders and mutant selective JAK2V617F JH2 inhibitors - new approaches to clinically validated targets with transformative potential for patients. We are also leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover and develop next generation degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) with novel payloads. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. Our corporate presentation can be found at Events & Presentations - Prelude Therapeutics . For more information, visit preludetx.com.

Prelude Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities for Prelude's product candidates, the potential safety, efficacy, benefits and addressable market for Prelude's product candidates, the expected timeline for clinical trial results for Prelude's product candidates, and the sufficiency of Prelude's cash runway. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," "schedule," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. Although Prelude believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Prelude cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval is inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Prelude's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Prelude's ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, clinical trial sites and our ability to enroll eligible patients, supply chain and manufacturing facilities, Prelude's ability to maintain and recognize the benefits of certain designations received by product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, Prelude's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Prelude's ability to protect intellectual property, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Prelude's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents that Prelude files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Prelude undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Prelude:
Robert A. Doody, Jr.
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated
484.639.7235
rdoody@preludetx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Incyte CorporationINCYNASDAQ:INCYLife Science Investing
INCY
The Conversation (0)
Incyte Corporation

Incyte Corporation

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt