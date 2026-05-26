Precigen to Participate in Fireside Chats with J.P. Morgan and at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Precigen to Participate in Fireside Chats with J.P. Morgan and at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients, today announced the company will participate in two upcoming investor events.

The J.P. Morgan virtual fireside chat will be held on Monday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will be hosted by Brian Cheng, Senior Biotech Analyst, J.P. Morgan. Precigen participants will include Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, and Phil Tennant, Chief Commercial Officer.

The Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be held from June 8 to 10, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida. Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO, Precigen, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 8, at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Participants may view details for these events on Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision®
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company expects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to the Company's business and business plans, the success of efforts to commercialize PAPZIMEOS™ (zopapogene imadenovec-drba) for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) in adults including the revenue that the Company expects to realize from such efforts, the Company's ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for PAPZIMEOS, expectations about the safety and efficacy of PAPZIMEOS, the ability of PAPZIMEOS to treat RRP, the Company's future financial and operational results including the Company's ability to reach cash flow break-even, and the Company's ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies for the Company's clinical and pre-clinical stage candidates. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Tel: +1 (202) 365-2563
investors@precigen.com

Media Contact:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-participate-in-fireside-chats-with-jp-morgan-and-at-the-goldman-sachs-47th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302781349.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

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