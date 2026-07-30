Praxis Precision Medicines to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provide a corporate update, before the financial markets open on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and a live webcast to review the second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:30 am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. The live webcast will also be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com.

A replay of the second quarter earnings webcast will be available on Praxis' Events & Presentations page of the company's website after each event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter/X.


Investor Contact:  Praxis Precision Medicines  investors@praxismedicines.com  857-702-9452    Media Contact: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

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