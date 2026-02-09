Praxis Precision Medicines to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update before the financial markets open on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and a live webcast to review the fourth quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:00 am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. The live webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company's website www.praxismedicines.com.

Praxis management will also be present at the following two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026: a corporate presentation will take place on February 11 at 1pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. A live webcast will be available through link.
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: a corporate presentation will take place on March 2 at 11:50am ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available through link.

Replays will be available on Praxis' Events & Presentations page of the company's website after each event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter/X.


Investor Contact:  Praxis Precision Medicines  investors@praxismedicines.com  857-702-9452    Media Contact: Dan Ferry LifeSci Advisors Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 617-430-7576

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

praxis-precision-medicines-incpraxnasdaq-praxlife-science-investing
PRAX
The Conversation (0)
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.

Keep Reading...
Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be... Keep Reading...
Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Praxis Precision Medicines Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Plans to initiate two efficacy studies investigating PRAX-628 in focal onset seizures in the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025, respectively Continued strong recruitment for the pivotal Essential3 trials in Essential Tremor (ET), with over 50,000 pre-screening forms and over 7,000... Keep Reading...
Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 13, 2024

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will report... Keep Reading...
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that on May 1, 2024,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Related News

copper-investing

Rio Tinto and Glencore Walk Away From Megamerger, but Mining M&A Marches On

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

vanadium-investing

Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

precious-metals-investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

precious-metals-investing

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

silver-investing

Southern Silver Intersects 5.8 metres averaging 781g/t AgEq at Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, México