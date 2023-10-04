Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q3 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q3 2023 results on Monday, October 23, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q3 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration
URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIedc97c0d7a654dadbc5aad56f6ab221a

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1c8afed7-54b1-410e-941f-b745e8104c54 


        PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change
    
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.
 "I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors." 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less

        PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production
    
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.
 Second Quarter Highlights: 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

        PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report
    
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights PrairieSky's sustainability initiatives and key performance metrics.
 "Promoting best practices in governance, social responsibility and environmental stewardship is a priority for management and the Board. Our Sustainability Report outlines how we incorporate these practices into our day-to-day work and our business strategy for the future," said PrairieSky CEO Andrew Phillips. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

        PrairieSky to Host Investor Day
    
-
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
×