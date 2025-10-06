PPG to announce third quarter 2025 results Oct. 28

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the following details for its third quarter 2025 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Tuesday, Oct. 28, after U.S. stock markets close

Teleconference:

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. ET

PPG participants:

Tim Knavish, chairman and chief executive officer

Vince Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer

Alex Lopez, director, investor relations

Dial-in registration:

Visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo4BXeV7OIHQfSjjx80yDKl4ftsfUgR to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive your access details via email.

Webcast:

A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center .

Telephone replay:

Available beginning at approximately 11:59 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 29 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Replay numbers:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403

U.S. (Local): 1-929-458-6194

Canada: 1-226-828-7578

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 767516

Web replay:

Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the PPG Investor Center and will remain through Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.

The news release will be available on the PPG Investor Center and PPG Newsroom .

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG's operating segment results and other financials will be available on the PPG Investor Center after the earnings release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandrolopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

