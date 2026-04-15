PPG acquires pavement markings manufacturer Ozark Materials, LLC

PPG acquires pavement markings manufacturer Ozark Materials, LLC

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Ozark Materials, LLC, a U.S.-based provider of pavement marking solutions, from Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). The all-cash transaction includes a purchase price of $65 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Ozark Materials serves customers across the United States and Canada and has a strong reputation for quality, service and operational excellence. The company has approximately 130 employees and well-established customer relationships that align closely with PPG's Traffic Solutions business.

"This acquisition strengthens our business by enhancing our ability to serve customers throughout North America with high-quality pavement marking solutions," said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Traffic Solutions. "Ozark Materials has strong operational capabilities and a team with deep industry experience. We look forward to integrating the business into PPG."

This transaction advances PPG's long-term strategy to expand its pavement marking business and bolster its ability to deliver innovative solutions for a broad range of public- and private-sector customers.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we market and sell in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com .

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Ozark Materials acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Media Contact:
Greta Edgar Borza
Corporate Communications
+1 724 316 7552
edgar@ppg.com

PPG Investor Contact:
Alex Lopez
Investor Relations
+1 412 434 3466
alejandralopez@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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