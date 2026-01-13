PowerBridge Appoints Debra L. Raggio as EVP and General Counsel

PowerBridge, LLC, a leading developer of powered gigawatt-scale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of Debra L. Raggio as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective February 2, 2026. In this role, Debra will oversee all legal, regulatory, environmental, government affairs and communications for the company. She will provide strategic counsel to PowerBridge's CEO and Board to support the Company's significant growth, powered-campus deployments, and continued innovation. Debra will report directly to PowerBridge's Founder & CEO, Alejandro ("Alex") Hernandez.

Debra brings over 40 years of experience in the energy industry, as well as digital infrastructure experience, specializing in natural gas, electricity and data center markets, and has been a leading national voice in developing commercial regulatory frameworks across these sectors in the United States. Throughout her career, she has worked extensively with Independent Power Producers in various power markets (PJM, ERCOT), both in private practice with the law firm of Baker Botts and as an executive officer for various companies, including Talen Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: TLN, $17 billion).

Debra was a founding management team member of Cumulus Data LLC, a multi-gigawatt scale data center campus co-located with the Susquehanna Nuclear generation station in Berwick, Pennsylvania. Cumulus Data was sold to Amazon in March 2024 and is currently deploying approximately $20 billion into the Cumulus Campus in Pennsylvania to accelerate Amazon Web Services' (AWS) customer growth. Debra was instrumental in the development of the Cumulus Data Center Campus, providing regulatory, commercial and legal counsel to enable its development, execution, and ultimate sale. Her deep expertise in navigating complex regulatory environments and advancing strategic initiatives makes her an invaluable addition to the PowerBridge leadership team.

"I am honored to be joining CEO Alex Hernandez and the team of executives I worked with in the formation and execution of the Cumulus Data Center Campus. I look forward to helping PowerBridge become the country's premier powered-campus development company at multi-gigawatt scale, combining power generation, electric campus infrastructure, pad-ready data center sites, and fiber infrastructure to serve the growing need for data centers, while adding needed power supply to the electric grids, including PJM and ERCOT," said Debra Raggio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debra to our executive leadership team," said Alex Hernandez, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge." Debra is one of the country's foremost experts and leaders in the national policy and regulatory dialogue pertaining to the convergence of energy, power and digital infrastructure assets. Her proven track record, regulatory expertise, commercial acumen and strategic thinking will strengthen our organization and help us accelerate our strategic plan and powered-campus deployments for the benefit of our data customers and the country's growing power markets."

About PowerBridge LLC
PowerBridge develops, builds and manages gigawatt-scale data center campuses and associated power infrastructure and network connectivity throughout North America. In May of 2025, FivePoint Infrastructure announced a $1 Billion equity commitment to PowerBridge.

For more information, visit www.power-bridge.com
Follow PowerBridge on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-powerbridge/

About Five Point Infrastructure
Five Point Infrastructure LLC is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For further information, please visit www.fpinfra.com

Media Contact
iMiller Public Relations
Zack Zinser
Email: powerbridge@imillerpr.com
Tel: +1.866.307.2510


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Talen EnergyTLNNASDAQ: TLNEnergy Investing
TLN
The Conversation (0)
Blue Sky Uranium Corporate Update

Blue Sky Uranium Corporate Update

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. ("Maximus"), to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company,... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces: (i) the Company's Q4 2025 performance was in line with its guidance outlook for 2025 and resulted in a new record cash position; (ii) completion of a... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Reports Positive Final Infill Drilling Results as It Advances Towards Prefeasibility-Feasibility Studies at Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports Positive Final Infill Drilling Results as It Advances Towards Prefeasibility-Feasibility Studies at Ivana Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") and Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA", the operating company for the joint-venture between Blue Sky and a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group, "COAM") are pleased to report the complete results... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a ground-based Step-Wise Moving Loop ("SWML") Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey at the Coyote Target on its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca... Keep Reading...
Capital raise announcement

Capital raise announcement

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Capital raise announcementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with green energy and sustainability icons.

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

The Cook Government is continuing the Clean Energy Future Fund in 2026 with an AU$9 million budget.Now in its fourth round, the program will continue to support projects that deliver significant emissions reductions and community benefits.The fund was launched in 2020 to provide grants for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apple introduces Apple Creator Studio, an inspiring collection of the most powerful creative apps

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Related News

resource investing

2026: A Year of Mining Policy Overhauls Across the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Precious Metals Investing

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Base Metals Investing

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Precious Metals Investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs