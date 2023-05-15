BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

POWER METALS COMMNECES FIELD EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the company is commencing its 2023 field exploration program on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The program includes high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys, which will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs.

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals commented, "We are excited to start our exploration program at Case Lake. Our contractors are engaged, and the magnetic and LiDAR surveys will greatly enhance our ability to complete an effective field exploration program later in the Spring. We expect to follow-up the field exploration work with a drill program later in the summer."

2023 FIELD EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS
  • High-resolution airborne magnetic survey with focus on identification of structural corridors that host Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites will be completed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. by the third week of this month.

  • Detailed remote sensing survey that include acquisition of high-resolution aerial imagery and LiDAR data will be completed by KBM Resources Group later this month.

  • Power Metals will mobilize field exploration crew that will focus on prospecting and geological mapping in June.

  • The company is fully budgeted for 15,000-meter drill program that is expected to start late in the summer.

In addition to initiation of the field exploration programs, Power Metals is actively working on desktop compilation of historical and recent exploration data to generate quality prospects and targets at the Case Lake Property. The company is also developing an exploration strategy in collaboration with a highly experienced team that the company is able to access through its relationship with Winsome Resources.

Case Lake Property

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane , northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The Property consists of 579 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, Larder Lake Mining Division. The Property is 10 km by 9.5 km in size with 14 tonalite domes. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of six spodumene dikes known as the North, Main, South, East and Northeast dikes on the Henry Dome, and the West Joe dike on a new tonalite dome, collectively forming mineralization trend that extends for about 10 km.

Power Metals have completed several exploration campaigns that have led to the discovery and expansion of new and historic spodumene bearing LCT pegmatites at Case Lake. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 at The Property.

The Case Lake Property is owned 100% by Power Metals Corp. A National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017 .

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Power Metals, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

The Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals CORP

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

POWER METALS SELLS ROYALTY INTEREST ON CASE LAKE PROJECT TO LITHIUM ROYALTY CORP

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell the 2% Gross Overriding Revenue royalty on the Case Lake Lithium Project to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") for $1,500,000 .

Ernie Ortiz , President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp. commented: "This transaction adds the 32nd royalty to the LRC portfolio, our third since our March 15th, 2023 IPO transaction, and our sixth royalty in Ontario . We are pleased to partner with Power Metals Corp at its prospective Case Lake Project in an established and supportive mining jurisdiction."

Johnathan More , Chairman of Power Metals Corp., commented "The funds from this transaction will be added to a very strong treasury with a current cash position in excess of $10 million . We are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration and drill program at Case Lake. We welcome Lithium Royalty Corp.'s involvement and developing our discovery at Case Lake."

Currently, the Company is planning a large-scale drill program for summer 2023 with plans to drill upwards of 15,000 meters. Upon completion of the program, the Company intends to conduct a mineral resource calculation in the next six to nine months.

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of 8th May 2023, is pleased to announce that the effective date of its change of name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" will be 16th May 2023 (the "Effective Date"). On that date, the Company will begin trading at the open on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol "EML". On the Effective Date, the new ISIN number for the Company will be CA28489D1024 and the new CUSIP number will be 28489D102. The Company is intending that its new ticker symbol on the OTCQB will be "EMUSF".

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

2023 Exploration Program Fully Funded and Underway

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing Fully Funds 2023 Exploration Program

  • Phase 1 Exploration Program Has Commenced:

    • Covering all 64 Beyond Lithium projects, the largest greenfield Lithium portfolio in Ontario, including a significant position in every major lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite district known in that province

    • Up to six teams conducting extensive field exploration work on all projects

    • Actively sampling, mapping and assessing over 500 mapped pegmatites outcrops aimed at prioritizing potential pegmatite-bearing structures. Some individual pegmatites are mapped as being over 100 meters wide and are traced up to 2.5 kilometers along strike

    • Phase 1 expected to be completed by August, 2023

  • Crews Currently At The Dryden East Group Of Lithium Projects Next To Critical Resources' Mavis Lake Lithium Deposit Which Has A Resource Of 8.0 Mt At 1.07% Li2O1

  • Phase 2 Program Will Follow Up On Projects Showing The Highest Potential For Discovery After Interpreting The Results From The Phase 1 Program

  • Field Teams Are Led By Experienced Prospecting Companies, Bounty Gold Corp. And Last Resort Resources Ltd.

  • Three Of Beyond's Lithium Projects (Scholfield, Oneman Lake, and Sollar Lake) Intercepted Pegmatites In Historical Drilling And The Drill Cores Available For Relogging And Sampling, To Be Conducted During Phase 1

  • LiDAR Survey Is Planned For The Wisa Lake Lithium Project Next To Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project With A Mapped Pegmatite Striking 1.5km In Length And Exceeding 20m In Width2

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2,764,600 common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,382,300 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Beyond also announces that it has begun an extensive Phase 1 exploration program to assess its 64 Lithium projects located across Ontario, Canada.

Beyond's President and CEO, Allan Frame, commented: "With the closing of this flow-through financing, Beyond is uniquely positioned to execute on its 2023 exploration program, starting with a Phase 1 exploration program that will cover our 64 Lithium projects, representing the largest lithium portfolio in Ontario. Our projects are located within the most active Lithium exploration areas across Ontario. We are pleased to start the field season early in the Dryden East area and will gradually shift to the central and northern areas as the snow continues to melt. The results from the Phase 1 program will lead to a Phase 2 program which will have its primary focus to delineate potential drill targets and provide additional geological information to enter into potential joint ventures."

Beyond has 64 Lithium projects totalling over 150,000 hectares across Ontario. Most of the projects are accessible via highways and logging roads except for eight projects (12,051 hectares) which require helicopter access support. These eight projects are situated near Frontier Lithium's Pak and Spark Lithium deposits in northwestern Ontario. In addition, most of the projects are close to cities and towns and proximal to infrastructures such as the Trans-Canada Railway and hydro power lines.

Exploration Program

The 64 Beyond Lithium projects located in Ontario are greenfield exploration projects that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the projects and geo-referenced most of the mapped pegmatite outcrops. The main focus of the Phase 1 exploration program is to formally map, assess and systematically sample these pegmatite outcrops, identify new pegmatite showings, and locate prospective regional or terrane structures.

A total of 11 projects have records with historical drilling information and 8 of them reported intercepts of pegmatites noted in the drill logs. Drill cores from three projects, the Scholfield, the Oneman Lake, and the Sollar Lake are available for relogging and sampling. Re-examination and sampling of the pegmatites intercepts of these three projects will be conducted during Phase 1. Assays from these historical drill holes will quickly outline potential follow-up drill targets to confirm these historical drill holes.

The LiDAR survey planned for the Wisa Lake Lithium project next to the Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project will provide a detailed digital elevation model (DEM) of the area which is a useful exploration tool for identifying and prioritizing areas within the project evidencing the highly prospective combination of outcrop and structure. LiDAR is a remote sensing method that is utilized to create digital terrain (DTM) and DEM of the landscape. As the topography of the area is generally flat, a subtle change to elevation high may indicate pegmatite outcrops or features worth prospecting.

All data collected from the Phase 1 exploration program will be integrated into the existing database for interpretation and used to prioritize projects for the Phase 2 program planned later this field season. The Phase 2 program will include detailed geological mapping and sampling of the selected projects. The key objective of the Phase 2 program will be to define potential drill targets.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $88,224.50, representing 6.5% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 176,449 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 6.5% of the number of Flow-Through Shares sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.50 per share.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Battery Mineral Resources to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Battery Mineral Resources to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

Avalon Outlines Strategic Direction and Provides Update on 2023 Activities

Avalon Outlines Strategic Direction and Provides Update on 2023 Activities

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company"), a lithium-focused mineral development company advancing critical mineral projects to support the North American clean technology supply chain, is pleased to outline Avalon's strategic direction and provide an update on key 2023 activities.

Recent Highlights

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 11 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 11 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

