Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a new distribution partnership with Dean's Dairy & Specialty Foods ("Dean's").

Dean's distributes premium all-natural & organic products to grocers, cafes, and eateries in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and Vancouver Island. Dean's supports a network of +500 unique customer locations across the current 37 retail brands, and delivers 6 days a week with trucks that are meticulously maintained to ensure the freshest on-time delivery.

"This is a tremendous partnership for The Gummy Project and we are thrilled to have the support of a leading distributor, right here in British Columbia. Most importantly, this partnership gives us the ability to tap into Dean's vast distribution network, to heighten awareness of our products to retailers, and to help The Gummy Project enter the Canadian market and scale our overall footprint throughout Western Canada."

Pursuant to the distribution partnership, Dean's will be carrying the Company's two products: Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees.

"At Dean's, we are constantly looking for local products that share a similar value to ours. When we came across The Gummy Project and saw "Supporting endangered species. One gummy at a time", we knew we wanted to take part in this project that not only supports endangered keystone species, but also to have the ability to aid in creating a better planet and future." - Dean Sellars, Founder and CEO at Dean's.

ABOUT POTENT VENTURES

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

ABBV DEADLINE REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important June 6, 2022 Deadline Reminder for AbbVie, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR ABBVIE LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THEFOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/abbvie-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=abbvie&mktm=r

TO VIEW OUR COMPLAINT, PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:
James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

WHAT CAN I DO?

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 270-1453
info@ktmc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124414

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Teri Loxam and Chris Waddick to its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Teri Loxam and Chris Waddick to its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Teri Loxam and Chris Waddick to serve as directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Teri Loxam has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and entertainment industries with diverse roles spanning strategy, investor relations, finance, and communications.Ms. Loxam joined Kira Pharmaceuticals ("Kira") in November 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, she oversees finance, operations, and strategic functions for the company. Prior to joining Kira, Ms. Loxam served as Chief Financial Officer at SQZ Biotech ("SQZ") where she led the company's financial operations, investor relations and communications/public relations functions. While at SQZ, she was instrumental in helping the company raise over $200M in private and public funding, including taking the company public through an IPO on the NYSE in October 2020. Before joining SQZ, Ms. Loxam served as Sr. Vice President of Investor Relations and Global Communications at Merck. In this role, she led its investor relations and investment community interactions as well as its internal and external communications efforts globally. Prior to Merck, Ms. Loxam was Vice President, Investor Relations for IMAX Corporation, where she reshaped the entertainment company's investor strategy, helping to convert its investor base and helping the company go public in China with an IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange. Ms. Loxam also spent over a decade at Bristol-Myers Squibb in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility across Strategy, Treasury, and Investor Relations. She started her career as a marine biologist and worked at Sea World of San Diego before making a transition into business. Ms. Loxam is a member of the board of directors of Vaxcyte. She holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Victoria, B.C. Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Data at ASCO and EHA 2022 Highlight Progress in Transforming Treatment for Patients with Cancer and Blood Disorders

Long-term data from Opdivo plus Yervoy- based combinations demonstrate durable survival in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic melanoma, including results from landmark five-year analysis of CheckMate -227 in NSCLC

First disclosure from PILOT study of Breyanzi in second-line large B-cell lymphoma underscores important role of cell therapy earlier in treatment paradigm

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCID, AUPH and OSCR

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

