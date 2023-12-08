Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Star Minerals

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold deposit.

Study Highlights

  • Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants with a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
  • At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
    • 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
    • 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
  • The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
  • Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
  • Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
  • Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.

Chair Ian Stuart commented:

The Scoping Study has demonstrated the value and viability of the Tumblegum South Gold Project over a broad range of gold price. Star can now take the next steps to monetising this asset and more accurately assess various strategies to achieve this, including sale, partial sale or joint venture of the Project.

The Scoping Study also serves as basis for analysis by third parties wishing to evaluate the Project as potential ore feed for existing processing operations.

We look forward to building on the knowledge gained through this Study and rapidly advancing the Project to commercialisation.

Introduction

Star commissioned Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd, a Western Australian based mine planning consulting firm with extensive experience evaluating mining projects across Australia, to undertake a Scoping Study evaluating potential open pit mining at Tumblegum South and ore processing via toll treatment at an existing plant.

The processing plants considered for this study are located within a radius of 50-150km from Tumblegum South. No agreement has been entered into at the time of writing, and there is no guarantee an agreement will be entered into. It is noted the diluted Tumblegum South Production Target at 2.01g/t compares favourably with head grade mined at a number of plants in the Murchison and has the potential to provide valuable mill feed and ore blending opportunities.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:smsstar mineralsresource investingResource Investing
SMS:AU
The Conversation (0)
Star Minerals

Star Minerals: Rapidly Moving Towards Production in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.

Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised$0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Rewards Minerals Limited

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
James Bay Minerals

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Related News

Uranium Investing

Elevate Uranium Secures $10M to Accelerate its Growth Strategy

rare earth investing

Extension of Closing Date for Share Purchase Plan

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gold Investing

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Gold Investing

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Graphite Investing

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

×