POSaBIT to Host Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Earnings Conference Call

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT,OTC:POSAF, OTC: POSAF) (the " Company " or " POSaBIT "), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on April 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.
POSaBIT is soliciting investor questions prior to the call. Please send your questions to investors@posabit.com . All questions will be aggregated and the top requests will be answered by the CEO during the question-and-answer portion of the earnings call. Please submit your questions by 12:00 PM ET on April 22, 2026.
Conference Call Information
Date: April 22, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 474682
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2708/53900
Conference Call Replay Information:
The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53900
Webcast Replay URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2708/53900
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy, product development, timing of product development, events and courses of action. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate," "objective," "may," "will," "might," "should," "could," "can," "intend," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan," "is designed to" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage our operating expenses, which may adversely affect our financial condition; our ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; market conditions and the demand and pricing for our products; and our relationships with our customers, distributors and business partners.
Neither we nor any of our representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this news release. Neither we nor any of our representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise resulting from the use of the information in this news release or for omissions from the information in this news release.
ABOUT POSaBIT
POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT,OTC:POSAF, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and work with processing partners to provide a leading cashless payment solution for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting-edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420750962/en/
Media Relations:
Oscar Dahl
855-767-2248
hello@posabit.com
M anagement:
Ryan Hamlin
Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT
855-767-2248
investors@posabit.com