Portofino Announces Change of Name to LatAm Lithium Corp. and Completion of Share Consolidation

Portofino Announces Change of Name to LatAm Lithium Corp. and Completion of Share Consolidation

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR,OTC:PFFOF,OTC:PFFOF) (OTC Pink: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to LatAm Lithium Corp. (the "Name Change") and has completed the previously announced consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation").

Further to its news release dated April 7, 2026, the Company has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for both the Consolidation and the Name Change. Additionally, the Name Change and Consolidation were previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

The Consolidation has been completed on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation Ratio"). No fractional shares will be issued; fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.

Effective at the opening of trading on April 30, 2026, the Company's post-consolidation common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name LatAm Lithium Corp., and new trading symbol LALI.

A new CUSIP number 517953105 and ISIN number CA5179531051 have been assigned to the Company's common shares.

Existing share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares remain valid but now represent the post-consolidation number of shares according to the Consolidation Ratio. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal with instructions on exchanging certificates if desired (or as required by the transfer agent). Beneficial shareholders holding through brokers should have their positions automatically adjusted.

The Company's outstanding warrants and options have been adjusted in accordance with their terms to reflect the Consolidation.

The name change and consolidation are intended to better reflect the Company's current business focus on low-cost, high-grade lithium brine mineral exploration and development in Argentina.

The Company's website has been updated to www.latamlithiumcorp.com.

About Portofino Resources Inc.
Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino holds a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca, Argentina situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle. The Company also holds a 100% interest in two gold exploration projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada, including the drill-ready, South of Otter, Red Lake gold project, and the Gold Creek, Thunder Bay project which has been optioned to Delta Resources Limited.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rodney Campbell"

Director, Interim Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294492

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CCtsxv:porbattery metals investing
POR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery EconomicsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Las Vegas, June 22 to 25, 2026

Investing News Network has secured its audience an exclusive opportunity to access one of the most commercially important gatherings in the battery materials market, with 20% off using code INN20.Each year, the executives shaping global lithium and battery supply chains come together in Las... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12,... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Côte d'Ivoire assets, highlighted by the commencement of its first drill program at Adzopé since going public and continued advancement of priority targets at... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 23, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was oversubscribed.An aggregate of 10,355,030 units (the "... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0024, -0025 and -0026 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Related News

precious metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

precious metals investing

Trading Halt

aluminum investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

base metals investing

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Commences Trading on OTCQB

oil and gas investing

Andy Hoese: Oil, Uranium, Coal — Bullish on Energy as Crisis Builds

gold investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2026