Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report (Q2 Update)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Poniterra 3d (ASX:3DP)

Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract

Pointerra Limited (ASX: 3DP, “Pointerra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$1.63 million (A$2.47 million) contract by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for an R&D program (Program), collaborating with select Northeast US region electric utilities and university partners.

Highlights

  • The US Department of Energy (DOE) awards Pointerra a US$1.63 million contract for a Program to model a range of electric grid resilience investment scenarios by electric utilities
  • The Program will use Pointerra3D to evaluate the impacts of various grid resilience investments under forecasted climate change scenarios, providing a best practice approach to determine optimal resilience investments
  • The best practice approach is intended to be scalable across multiple regions throughout North America

Program Details

Pointerra has been selected to collaborate with three electric utilities (Avangrid, Eversource, and National Grid) and three university partners (Cornell University, University at Albany - State University of New York, and the University of Connecticut), to develop a comprehensive risk assessment model and economic analysis that will help electric utilities optimise their resource allocation, reduce the frequency and severity of power outages, and enhance the overall resilience of the power grid.

The purpose of the Program is to help electric utility companies in the Northeast of the US develop a cost-benefit methodology that enables them to assess the long-term resilience value of certain grid resilience investments, including asset hardening, vegetation management, and line undergrounding activities.

Pointerra will acquire and process 2D and 3D data to build digital twins of circuits in the service territories of the utility partners in Pointerra3D. The Program will then use Pointerra3D to develop a dynamic risk assessment model that provides scenario analysis capabilities to evaluate the impacts of various grid resilience investments under forecasted climate change scenarios. Finally, the Program will perform a cost-benefit analysis to evaluate outage reduction efficiency of various resilience investment strategies.

The award of this contract, leading a high-profile group of electric utilities and universities enhances Pointerra's visibility and credibility in the US electric utility sector. The Program results will produce a best practice approach that the DOE intends to be scalable across multiple regions throughout North America.

This will provide Pointerra invaluable exposure and validation of its Pointerra3D digital twin solution for the US electric utility sector, which is collectively engaged in multi-billion dollar, multi-year grid resilience programs.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pointerra Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:3dptechnology investingTechnology Investing
3DP:AU
The Conversation (0)
Laptop displaying unicorn silhouette.

Tech Unicorns in Australia (Updated 2024)

Aussies are a pretty tech-savvy bunch, and this business is key to the country's economy.

Australia has created its fair share of tech unicorns in recent years. But what exactly does that mean?

The term "tech unicorn" is thought to have first been coined by a venture capitalist named Aileen Lee in California back in 2013. It refers to a privately held startup company whose value exceeds $1 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Close-up of a sem-conductor computer chip.

Technology Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2024

Technology has become inescapable in everyday life, and the top tech companies are advancing in many sectors, from computer hardware and software to cleantech to artificial intelligence (AI) and more.

Major moves from the tech industry's giants have been reflected in growing stock valuations.

In 2018, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the first publicly traded company to reach a US$1 trillion valuation, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) passed the US$1 trillion mark in 2019. Since then, both of these tech behemoths have gone on to reach further gargantuan valuations, in large part due to their advancements in AI technology.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding smart phone with the Reddit logo in front of tech stock charts.

Reddit Prices IPO at US$34 per Share — What to Know as Trading Begins

Reddit, one of the internet’s most popular discussion forums, is poised to make waves with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) and trading debut, set to happen on Thursday (March 21).

The San Francisco-based company intends to list 22 million shares on the stock market at US$34 each, the high end of its anticipated range of US$31 to US$34. Reddit itself will sell 15.28 million shares, while its existing shareholders will sell 6.72 million shares; the company will not receive proceeds from shares sold by existing shareholders.

Reddit will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RDDT.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnificient 7 Stocks on iPhone

Should You Invest in the Magnificent 7?

The so-called "Magnificent 7" stocks have been a hot topic of discussion among investors and financial professionals, with their market activity and record-breaking performances being closely monitored.

However, amid this unprecedented rally, concerns about a potential market drop or correction are looming large as investors try to assess whether the current conditions are sustainable or a harbinger of future volatility.

In this article, the Investing News Network (INN) will explore the topic of the Magnificent 7 and its impact on the stock market and the broader economy.

Keep reading...Show less
smartphone with exposed inner parts

How to Invest in Technology (Updated 2024)

The evolution of technology has undoubtedly grabbed the interest of the general public and investors alike as innovation in diverse categories continues to move forward at a remarkable speed.

Overall, the technology sector has come a long way in the last two decades. In March 2000, the S&P 500's (INDEXSP:.INX) technology index hit its peak of 988.49 points, rising by almost 500 points in the five years leading up to the dotcom bubble. Similarly, the NASDAQ reached an all-time high of 5,000 points during this milestone period.

As of March 2024, the S&P 500's technology index had grown by more than 500 percent, while the NASDAQ had more than tripled. The tech market is now dominated by large players, with companies like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) creating vast monopolies.

Keep reading...Show less
robot hand and stock chart

5 Biggest ASX Technology ETFs in 2024

It's indisputable that we're in an era of technology and our technological capabilities are exponentially increasing.

If you aren't reading this on a personal computer or laptop — unthinkable in 1970 — you're probably using a smartphone, and phones that can access the internet have only been around since 1996. For a further example, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) meteoric rise is just as well known and needs no elaboration. The fact of the matter is that technology is integral to our life and advancements in the industry are shaping the future.

For any investor, the tech sector may be a desirable investment opportunity, and ETFs can be a safer way to get into an industry. For those unfamiliar, an ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a basket of securities that is traded like a stock on an exchange and comes in many different types — market ETFs, foreign market ETFs, commodity ETFs and so on. Advantages include lower expense ratios, diversification and fewer broker commissions. One disadvantage is a low level of liquidity.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CORRECTION BY ACCESSWIRE: CoTec Announces Initial Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

Related News

Gold Investing

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Nickel Investing

Surge in EV Market Drives Demand for High-density Battery Materials

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Critical Metals Investing

CORRECTION BY ACCESSWIRE: CoTec Announces Initial Mineral Resource and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

×