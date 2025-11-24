Plurilock Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Plurilock will announce Q3 2025 financial results aftermarket Wednesday November 26, 2025

  • Management will host a conference call on Thursday November 27, 2025, at 11am ET

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR,OTC:PLCKF) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and nine months ended September 30, 2025 after market close on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Plurilock's CEO Ian L. Paterson and CFO Scott Meyers will host a live webinar on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 11am ET to review the results, provide Company updates and answer investor questions following the presentation.

Plurilock invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders to attend the financial results webinar to discuss Q3 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Results Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 11am ET / 8am PT
Webinar: Register

 

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company's website.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson
Chief Executive Officer
ian@plurilock.com
416.800.1566

Ali Hakimzadeh
Executive Chairman
ali@sequoiapartners.ca
604.306.5720

Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations
sean@sophiccapital.com
647.953.5607

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

