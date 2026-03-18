Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PLN-101095 in Patients with Solid Tumors at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PLN-101095 in Patients with Solid Tumors at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics, today announced the presentation of data from the Phase 1 trial of PLN-101095 at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in San Diego, California from April 17-22, 2026.

The abstract was selected for oral presentation as part of the Clinical Trials Mini Symposium.

Oral Presentation

Title: First-in-human phase I study of PLN-101095, a first-in-class dual αvβ8vβ1integrin inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI)

Presenter: Timothy A. Yap, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Session: CTMS01: Updates in Anticancer Immunotherapies
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Presentation Time: 10:21 a.m. - 10:31 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Ballroom 6A - Upper Level – San Diego Convention Center

Oncology Program

PLN-101095 is an oral, small molecule, dual selective inhibitor of αvβ8 and αvβ1 integrins designed to overcome checkpoint resistance by blocking TGF-β activation in the tumor microenvironment. Pliant is currently conducting a Phase 1a/1b open-label, dose-escalation and indication expansion trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary evidence of antitumor activity of PLN-101095, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of integrin-based therapeutics. The Company's lead program is PLN-101095, a small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvß8 and αvß1 integrins, that is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors. Pliant's early-stage platform includes preclinical research focused on tissue-specific delivery and internalization of drug payloads utilizing integrin receptor-binding molecules. For additional information, please visit: www.PliantRx.com. Follow us on social media X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com


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