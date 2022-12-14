Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Base MetalsInvesting News

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1 Northwestern Ontario Mines and Prospects (002)

Figure 1: Northwestern Ontario Mines and Prospects

The Project includes the Axe Lake Property, which shows potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. A major high-strain zone, the northwest-trending "Axe Lake deformation zone" (ALDZ), as termed here, is interpreted to pass through the property. This major structural zone potentially provided pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites, potentially lithium-and other rare metals-bearing, to be emplaced into volcano-sedimentary rocks on the property. The Muskrat Dam Project also contains compelling Cu-Ni-PGE, gold, and chromite targets. Inco, Canadian Occidental, and other operators carried out historical exploration in the area during the 1970s and 1980s. However, the belt has seen little modern exploration, providing an excellent opportunity to make potential discoveries.

The acquisition positions Platinex as a significant player in this new area of interest as critical mineral exploration activity increases in Ontario. It also complements the Company's more advanced W2 Cu-Ni-PGE project, which controls the Lansdowne House Igneous Complex, a prominent feature of the Oxford Stull Dome near Ontario's Ring of Fire.

Figure 2 - Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project geological map (002)

Figure 2: Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project geological map

Axe Lake Property

The Axe Lake Property comprises 321 cell claims covering 6,175 hectares. The property is situated at the north-central edge of the Muskrat Dam Lake greenstone belt along the contact with the Misquamaebin Lake batholith (MLGB), which is composed of many discrete composite plutons. Volcano-sedimentary rocks underlie the property, which is bounded on the northeast by the MLGB. Ayers (1969), who mapped the Muskrat Dam Lake greenstone belt, describes the white pegmatites as dikes, sills, and lenses that commonly occur between Axe Lake and the Morrison River. 1 These pegmatites typically consist of albite-oligoclase, quartz, muscovite, tourmaline, garnet, magnetite, and molybdenite. According to Ayers, the pegmatites have a maximum crystal size of 15 cm, and one of the pegmatite dikes, on a small island in the Severn River at the entrance of Axe Lake, contains fractured black tourmaline crystals up to 10 cm long.

The white muscovite-bearing pegmatites have also been intersected in a historical drill hole (#43455-0) located in the southeastern part of the property. These pegmatites occur within highly schistose and brecciated graywacke and gabbroic rocks.

Figure 3 - Axe Lake Property geological Map (002)

Figure 3: Axe Lake Property geological map

Ayers also reported the presence of equigranular, garnetiferous, potassic muscovite-bearing post-gabbro leucogranites and pegmatites elsewhere in the MDGB. The presence of these rocks along with white muscovite-bearing pegmatites indicates that the Muskrat Dam Project presents a favourable environment for the presence of potential lithium-bearing pegmatites. According to Lewis and Patterson (2020), the geological setting of these rocks at the Muskrat Dam Project is comparable to Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project which is situated near an intersection of three differing lithologies, mafic to intermediate metavolcanic muscovite-bearing granitic and metasedimentary rocks. 2

Other Properties

The Muskrat Dam Project includes the Windigo gold property, located at the southeast end of MDGB. At Windigo, Gold is associated with pyrite-chalcopyrite and occurs in quartz vein lenses within sheared north-south striking gabbroic sills. Gold has also been reported (Ayers 1969) on the Rottenfish property. Finally, the Fox Bay Property adds the optionality of a compelling Cu-Ni-PGE target. Fox Bay is underlain by mafic to ultramafic sills and has the potential to host Cu, Ni, PGE, and chromite mineralization.

Greg Ferron, CEO of Platinex, stated: "The acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Project fits well with our strategy of acquiring large-scale projects in significant greenstone belts in Ontario. This acquisition is being completed on attractive earn-in terms with a low up-front cost. Our initial focus will be to confirm the nature of mineralization at the Axe Lake Property and potential lithium grades through a prospecting and evaluation program."

Option Agreement Terms

The binding letter of intent provides for Platinex, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements, to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project by way of an earn-in option agreement with an arm's length party.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Platinex will pay the following consideration and work commitments:

Payments:

  • C$25,000 paid in cash on closing
  • C$25,000 paid in shares within 60 days of closing
  • C$25,000 paid in shares on the 1st anniversary
  • C$75,000 paid in shares on the 2nd anniversary
  • C$100,000 paid in shares on the 3rd anniversary

Work expenditures:

  • C$100,000 spent by 1st anniversary
  • C$100,000 spent by 2nd anniversary
  • C$100,000 spent by 3rd anniversary

Milestone Payments:

  • C$50,000 paid in cash upon completion of a successful prospecting and evaluation program confirming lithium grades exceeding 1%
  • C$250,000 paid in cash or shares (min. $75,000 in cash) upon completion of an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate on the Muskrat Dam Project

All share issuances will be based on the 5-day VWAP price at the time of issue and will be subject to a statutory 4 month hold period.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a qualified person for exploration at the Muskrat Dam Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.: Platinex creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the 160 km 2 district scale W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in the Ring of Fire and a 100% interest in the 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes including the Lansdowne House Igneous Complex. The Shining Tree Project covers a major portion of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty portfolio and currently holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

For further information please contact. Mr. Greg Ferron, CEO at 416-270-5042 or via email at: gferron@platinex.com

To receive Company press releases, please sign up on the website www.Platinex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include those regarding planned exploration activities at the Muskrat Dam Project. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

______________________________
1 Ayers, L.D. 1969: Geology of the Muskrat Dam Lake area, District of Kenora; Ontario Department of Mines, Geological Report 74, p. 40, Map 2164
2 Lewis, S. and Paterson, W. 2020: Exploration potential for Rottenfish R. and Muskrat Dam L. greenstone belts; in Ontario Geological Survey, Resident Geologist Program, Recommendations for Exploration 2019-2020, p.91-96.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PlatinexCSE:PTXBase Metals Investing
PTX:CNX
Platinex

Platinex


Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Commences Exploration at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Commences Exploration at Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has commenced an exploration program designed to identify new gold targets in five areas located outside the central core of the property that are underexplored yet highly prospective. Prospecting, geological mapping, litho-geochemical sampling, and soil sampling will be carried out in each area (see attached image). The Company has also engaged a resource firm to compile historical data and model previous drilling in the central area and the recently acquired mine area (Ronda Mine). An exploration target review of the Herrick deposit will also be completed to identify potential expansion and infill drilling targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Provides Update on W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and General Corporate Matters

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the W2 Copper-Nickel PGE (platinum group elements) project ("W2" or the "W2 Project"). The Company has recently completed go forward exploration plans at W2.

As part of the planning process, historical exploration and drilling data were analyzed, including 10,000 m of drilling by Aurora Platinum and Inco Limited, and airborne geophysical surveys by Aurora Platinum and Temex Resources. The Company has confirmed numerous drill targets, including step-outs within known areas of mineralization and new exploration targets in areas with no previous drilling. Dr. James Mungall, P. Geo., and Ike Osmani, P. Geo., advised management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of Titanium-Vanadium Claims Adjacent to W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and Receipt of Government Grant for Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of Titanium-Vanadium Claims Adjacent to W2 Cu-Ni-PGE Project and Receipt of Government Grant for Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements"), has acquired additional mining claims adjacent to the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in the Ring of Fire in Ontario, Canada. The new claims combined with the existing claims cover an 8-10 km long, northeast-trending magnetic high (the "Bartman Lake North Magnetic High" or "BNMH") and include the area of a Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) discovery made by Aurora Platinum Corporation in 2001. See image.

The discovery drill hole LH01-10 bored in the BNMH intersected multiple intercepts of disseminated to massive titano-magnetite mineralization hosted within diorite-leucogabbro-anorthosite-gabbro-magnetite cumulate sequences. The three intercepts of semi-massive to massive titano-magnetite mineralization returned near economic grades of vanadium and titanium oxides (Mazur and Osmani 2002):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Closing of Private Placement

Platinex Announces Closing of Private Placement

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 5 th 2022, for gross proceeds of $1.93 Million (the "Offering"). The final tranche consists of 3,294,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit and 3,800,000 flow through units ("FT Unit") at a price of C$0.06 per Unit.

Each Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant ("Warrant") is exercisable into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Positive Mason Valley Exploration Results

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from the Mason Pass prospect surface trenching program, as discussed in the November 10, 2022 press release at its 100%-owned properties at Yerington, Nevada. Lion CG completed this program utilizing funding provided by Rio Tinto as a part of the Stage 1 Work Program.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the resignations of Réjean Gosselin, Wesley Thompson and Stuart Adair as directors of the Company.

Ms. Fitzmaurice will continue in her role until January 5, 2023. The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, which will be announced in due course.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first step-out drillhole results confirming continued near-surface lateral extension of strong nickel mineralization at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia.  The first three widely-spaced holes drilled this year at Van, which is located 6 km north of the Baptiste Deposit (" Baptiste "), returned some of the strongest results in the District's history, highlighted by the results of 22VAN-012, which intersected the highest-grading broad interval of near-surface nickel mineralization drilled to-date at Van.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, all incumbent directors, being Messrs. Richard (Rick) Trotman, Darren Blasutti, Peter McRae, Jeff O'Neill and William Wulftange were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and adopted the Company's amended and restated 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("SOP"), implemented in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's updated and amended Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The SOP shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Webinar Invitation To Shareholders

Airborne EM Survey Commences At Geikie

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Lithium Investing

Caspar Rawles: Cathodes, Anodes and What to Expect in 2023

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals’ "Phenomenal Team" Poised for Exploration Success in Peru, CEO Says

Uranium Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Drill Permit for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Results from the 2022 Geological Mapping at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

Tech Investing

Lomiko Announces Remaining Results From the Exploration Drill Program at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Drills up to 10.37 % Cg over 64.0m at end of Battery Zone along Southeastern Margin

×