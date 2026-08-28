Planet Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Starcloud, a Pioneer in Space-based AI Data Centers

Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a USD$100,000 indirect investment in Starcloud, Inc. ("Starcloud"), a U.S.-based technology company which created the category of orbital data centers (ODC) designed to deliver artificial intelligence ("AI") computing infrastructure in space, through an equity investment in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called ST-0504 Fund I.
Starcloud is pursuing a vision to deploy large-scale computing infrastructure in orbit, utilizing solar energy and the space environment to support the growing global demand for AI and high-performance computing. The company believes that space-based data centers could offer advantages including access to continuous solar power, radiative cooling and the ability to scale computing infrastructure without certain land, energy and permitting constraints associated with terrestrial data centers. As launch vehicles continue to bring down the cost per kilogram into orbit, there comes a fast-approaching break-even point where ODC will be cheaper to build than data centers on Earth.
Planet's investment was part of Starcloud's recently announced a USD$250 million Series A extension financing at a reported US$2.3 billion post-money valuation. The financing was led by Manhattan West and included participation from, among others, NVIDIA, Cisco Investments, Benchmark, EQT, Soma, NFX and 776. According to Starcloud, the latest financing brings the company's total capital raised to approximately USD$450 million (Source: https://techcrunch.com/2026/08/21/starcloud-raises-200-million-for-orbital-data-centers-as-launch-options-dry-up/). The company was founded in late 2024 by Philip Johnston, Ezra Feilden, and Adi Oltean, and backed by Nebular VC and Everywhere Ventures prior to joining the premier startup incubator, Y-Combinator (Source: https://www.ycombinator.com/companies/starcloud?utm_source=chatgpt.com).
Starcloud has already demonstrated significant technological milestones. In November 2025, Starcloud-1 launched carrying what the company describes as the first NVIDIA H100 GPU into orbit. Starcloud subsequently announced that Starcloud-1 became the first spacecraft to train a large language model in space. (Source: https://www.starcloud.com/starcloud-1?utm_source=chatgpt.com).
The Company believes Starcloud represents an opportunity to gain exposure to the rapidly developing intersection of artificial intelligence, advanced computing infrastructure and the commercial space economy.
"Planet's mandate is to seek opportunities to invest in companies and technologies that we believe have the potential to participate in major long-term technological shifts," said Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Ventures. "The growth of artificial intelligence is creating an extraordinary demand for computing power and energy. Starcloud is taking a bold approach to addressing that challenge by developing computing infrastructure for space. We are particularly encouraged by the calibre of investors supporting Starcloud and its recent USD$250 million financing, which included participation from NVIDIA and other leading technology and investment firms, is a true testament to their mission, team and potential."
Starcloud's current development plans include expanding its manufacturing and engineering capabilities and advancing future spacecraft designed to support increasingly large-scale orbital computing operations.
Planet Ventures' investment in Starcloud is consistent with the Company's strategy of identifying and investing in innovative businesses and technologies with the potential for significant long-term growth.
About Starcloud
Starcloud is a U.S.-based technology company focused on developing data centers in space. The company is building orbital computing infrastructure designed to support artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other high-performance computing applications. Starcloud's founders and team have experience across the satellite, aerospace, software and advanced computing sectors.
For more information about Starcloud, please visit Starcloud's website here: https://www.starcloud.com/
About Planet Ventures Inc.
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.
For further information, please contact:
Etienne Moshevich, CEO
Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: info@planetventuresinc.com
Website: www.planetventuresinc.com
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The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
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