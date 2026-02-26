Planet Ventures Announces Appointment of Patrick Keating as Strategic Advisor

Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Keating as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.
Mr. Keating is the Managing Partner of Keating International ("KI") and brings more than 35 years of global experience investing in, advising and founding early-stage technology companies across emerging sectors. He has operated extensively in San Francisco, California; Istanbul, Turkey; and Lyon, France, developing a deep international network and expertise in identifying transformative technology opportunities.
Keating International applies a proprietary, problem-oriented and research-driven approach to sector analysis, focusing on understanding value chains within target industries to identify the most significant problems being addressed by next-generation technology companies. This methodology has enabled KI to work closely with leading early-stage innovators developing advanced technologies in high-growth sectors.
As Strategic Advisor to Planet Ventures, Mr. Keating will support the Company in identifying, engaging and evaluating leading early-stage technology companies emerging across Europe, particularly within the rapidly expanding space sector. Mr. Keating will also assist the Company in sourcing proprietary European deal flow and facilitating introductions to high-quality investment opportunities aligned with Planet's strategic focus. His appointment strengthens Planet's ability to access differentiated opportunities and expand its European presence.
"I am thrilled to begin this relationship with Planet Ventures in order to support it in identifying, engaging and investing in the leading early-stage technology companies emerging here in Europe in the space sector," said Patrick Keating. "Planet's problem-oriented and research-driven approach aligns perfectly with how we do things here at KI. We look forward to maximizing the economic value of Planet Ventures' growth opportunities from these investments and, as a result, maximizing its shareholder value.
Planet Ventures continues to execute on its strategy of investing in high-potential companies in emerging technology sectors, with a particular focus on space, advanced engineering, and frontier innovation. The addition of Mr. Keating reflects the Company's commitment to disciplined, research-driven capital allocation and building long-term shareholder value.
About Planet Ventures Inc.
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.
For further information, please contact:
Etienne Moshevich, CEO
Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: info@planetventuresinc.com
Website: www.planetventuresinc.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285273