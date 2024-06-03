Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for June 28, 2024

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for June 28, 2024

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack -CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211538

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.PNE:CATSX:PNE
PNE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting and Annual Stock Option Grant

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting and Annual Stock Option Grant

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all matters presented for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting") have been approved. A total of 149,966,568 common shares representing 42.08% of Pine Cliff's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.

Each of the six nominees proposed by Pine Cliff and as set out in the Information Circular - Proxy Statement provided to shareholders in connection with the Meeting were duly elected as directors. Each of the nominees was elected as shown below:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Register now for the 29 th annual EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a diverse group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com

A growing list of companies has confirmed their participation, and additional companies are being added to the lineup daily

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EnerCom Announces Mike Wirth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

EnerCom Announces Mike Wirth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Register now for the 29 th annual EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a diverse group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com

A growing list of companies has confirmed their participation, and additional companies are being added to the lineup daily

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Annexon Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss GBS Phase 3 Data

Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Coca-Cola HBC, EY & IBM on the G in ESG

Novo Nordisk launches national Wegovy® campaign, Power of Wegovy®

Related News

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

Gold Investing

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

×