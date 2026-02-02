Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for February 27, 2026

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for February 27, 2026

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share to be paid February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as non-eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes until further notice.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge – President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack – CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282422

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

pine-cliff-energy-ltdpne-cctsx-pne
PNE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Project Update

Related News

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

uranium-investing

Eagle Energy Metals Corp. and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Record and Meeting Dates for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination

copper-investing

BHP Expands 2026 Xplor Program with Record 10 Companies

precious-metals-investing

Pinnacle Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

tungsten-investing

Project Update

silver-investing

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

gold-investing

Randy Smallwood: The Case for Gold Streaming in Today's Price Environment