Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Asset Disposition and Provides Third Quarter 2025 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Asset Disposition and Provides Third Quarter 2025 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE,OTC:PIFYF) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain assets in the Central area for gross cash proceeds of $15.0 million before closing adjustments (the "Transaction"). Production from these assets averaged approximately 485 Boed1 in the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

National Bank Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Pine Cliff with respect to the Transaction.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Webcast

Pine Cliff will host a webcast at 9:00 AM MDT (11:00 AM EDT) on Thursday November 6th, 2025. Participants can access the live webcast via https://www.gowebcasting.com/14376 or through the links provided on the Company's website. A recorded archive will be available on the Company's website following the live webcast.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

Notes to Press Release

  1. Comprised of approximately 2,010 Mcf/d natural gas, 40 Bbl/d NGLs and 110 Bbl/d light and medium oil.

Certain Definitions

Boe/d  barrel of oil equivalent per day 
NGLs natural gas liquids 
Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day 
Bbl/d barrel per day 

 

For further information, please contact:

Philip B. Hodge - President and CEO
Kristopher B. Zack - CFO and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 269-2289
Fax: (403) 265-7488
Email: info@pinecliffenergy.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273282

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.PNE:CATSX:PNE
PNE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

EnerCom Announces Unparalleled Networking Opportunities at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference, Including Charity Golf Tournament, Monday Cocktail Mixer, Casino Night, and Last Day Reception

EnerCom Denver conference will kick off with the annual Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 18 th sponsored by conference Global Sponsor Netherland, Sewell & Associates (NSAI) Registration for institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs, and others in the... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for June 28, 2024

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend for June 28, 2024

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024. This dividend and future dividends are expected to be designated as... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting and Annual Stock Option Grant

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting and Annual Stock Option Grant

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce all matters presented for approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting") have been approved. A total of 149,966,568 common shares representing 42.08% of Pine... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

EnerCom Announces Chris Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, as Keynote Speaker at the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference

Register now for the 29 th annual EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a diverse group of public and private energy companies at www.enercomdenver.com A growing list of companies has confirmed their participation, and additional companies are being added to the lineup daily... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Related News

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Aluminum Investing

Alpha HPA Secures AU$30 Million Funding for Gladstone Project

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 3 XRF High-Grade Results up to 26.14% Copper with 1.03% Antimony from the Upper Pre Drill Area at the Wedge Copper - Gold Project, BMC, NB