Pimax Shows the Future of VR at CES2023 with New VR Products for Consumers

Pimax one of the leading innovators in VR headsets, showcased its Crystal and Portal VR products at CES 2023 to more than a hundred thousand visitors from around the world.

In the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center — located proudly between global tech giants — Pimax let visitors try out the Pimax Crystal, as well as the Pimax Portal, an entirely new type of gaming device. Both devices have attracted great attention from the media, as well as visits (and try-outs) from some of the top VR influencers of the world.

The Pimax Crystal is Pimax's third generation VR headset, after Pimax's 5K in 2017, and the 8K in 2018. The Crystal is the first PCVR and standalone dual-mode VR headset. It provides a 2880 x 2880 pixels per eye, at a maximum refresh rate of 160Hz. It has 6 cameras, 4 outside to track hand and body movements, and 2 inside to track eyes and face. Alongside eye-tracking, it also comes with auto-IPD.

More importantly, Crystal is the first VR product ever to support interchangeable lenses. With no image distortion, the maximum pixel density can be 42PPD, which is the highest PPD known in VR headsets. It has local dimming to further improve visual performance and has already been dubbed 'The King of Clarity' for its stunning visual performance.

Comparison by Unbound VR

The Portal is a revolutionary hybrid multifunctional metaverse product. It's a completely new type of device, making it a perfect fit among many other innovations unveiled at CES. Portal is built for users with multi-scene gaming demands. In recent years, VR games have become popular, but none of the products can really meet the needs of users for multi-scenario applications. The Portal integrates four functions - console, VR, portable PC, and living room entertainment hub.

Quotes from visitors:

Ian Carlos Campbell from Inverse: "I was skeptical of the Portal, but after trying the odd Android handheld and virtual reality headset hybrid at CES 2023, I can confirm that Pimax's do-it-all machine really does work."

Harry (Skeeva) Skigis: "The Pimax Crystal had the clearest picture I've seen in VR to date! Absolutely stunning visuals."

From Pimax's ongoing Kickstarter to its booth at CES2023, the innovative spirit of Pimax has attracted countless fans to try out these new products, but it's also a great way to meet the consumers that make all this change possible.

For questions about product demos, custom images, or gaming footage on either the Crystal or the Portal, please contact:

About Pimax

Pimax created the world's first 4K VR headset in 2015 that was recognized as the best VR product in CES Asia 2016, released the award-winning Pimax 5K+ in 2017, and the flagship 8KX headset that won Best VR product at CES Las Vegas in 2020. For more information, please visit www.pimax.com

Media Contact
Daisy Dai
daisy.dai@pimax.com

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR
888-317-4687 ext. 707
351880@email4pr.com

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Campbell's® Chunky® Enters the Metaverse with Fortnite Creative and Introduces The Chunky FuelUp Tournament

The branded experience features football-themed games for players to compete for NFL prizes in a live streamed finale.

The 'Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL' is taking soup into the metaverse by launching the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, an immersive experience featuring Fortnite Creative. Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Chunky is merging the game brand with football themed, native Fortnite gameplay. As a brand known to fuel the everyday hustle, the Chunky FuelUp Tournament features three unique challenges to test players' speed, agility, and accuracy including:

XSET Appoints Jacob Arce as New Head of Esports

The global gaming lifestyle organization promotes former Operations Manager Jacob Arce to Head of Esports

XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced that their Operations Manager Jacob Arce will be assuming a new role as Head of Esports. This announcement comes shortly after the announcement of new hire, David Luce as Chief Content Officer.

Bristol Elementary Students Combine PE and Coding with Unruly Splats

- This year, students in the Bristol Public School District literally jumped into learning to code with Unruly Splats a STEM education tool that combines coding and active play. Using an iPad or Chromebook, students can code Unruly Splats to create games that promote movement and collaboration.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and bring our PE department to new heights," said Sara Hale , the Bristol Public Schools Dean of Physical Education and Health. "With Unruly Splats, we can bring computer science education into a context where students least expect it–PE class."

QYOU Media Completes Acquisition of Mobile Gaming Enterprise Maxamtech Digital Ventures

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

 QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of a majority ownership stake in Maxamtech Digital Ventures, a six year old India based venture creating technology and games for the mobile gaming industry. QYOU Media has initially purchased a 51% stake of the issued and outstanding shares in the Maxamtech business giving it majority control over the enterprise.The purchase price has not been disclosed but the parties have agreed on terms for purchase of the remaining 49% based upon a multiple of EBITDA over the calendar years 2023, 2024 and 2025.  The acquisition continues the recent push by QYOU Media and The Q India to leverage its large and growing audience reach to over 125 million young Indians weekly by ramping up its portfolio of direct-to-consumer products in 2023.

GameOn Launches World's First 'Playable Digital Fighters'

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces the launch of Karateka - the world's first playable digital fighters for fantasy games. The digital fighters are in partnership with Karate Combat and set to presale in February. Learn more and sign up for early access at karateka.io .

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Karateka leverages GameOn's proprietary PLAYN3XT platform . Fans will buy playable digital fighters, craft a lineup they have true ownership in, and win exclusive prizes driven by real world Karate Combat events. Prizes include VIP tickets to shows, joining the broadcast booth with commentators, fighter meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, and $KARATE tokens. The platform bridges to web3 without the need for wallets or cryptocurrency , making it easy and seamless for all sports fans to engage.

Karate Combat recently announced that it will become the first professional sports league to launch a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and transition governance to its fans and athletes. Since debuting in 2018, the league has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises, with global distribution in 100+ countries and partnering with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN. KC37 saw a league-record 10M total viewers.

"Karateka and GameOn's PLAYN3XT platform ushers in the next generation of fantasy sports," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "Our technology will launch, manage, and monetize the full stack of this product, from the digital fighter sales to fantasy gameplay. We can't wait to share our most ambitious product yet in Q1."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DAZN BECOMES EUROPE'S BIGGEST DIGITAL SPORTS BROADCASTER AND HIGHEST GROSSING SPORTS APP IN 2022

  • DAZN Group 2022 Annual Review reveals that the sports platform streamed 1.2 billion hours globally across 130 million connected devices in 2022, a rise from 1 billion hours and over 100 million devices in 2021.
  • DAZN is now the largest digital sports broadcaster in Europe , having added over 75 rights to the platform over the past 12 months.
  • DAZN now has 15 million premium paying subscribers.

DAZN Group, the ultimate sports destination platform, today publishes its 2022 Annual Review providing an update on its strategic priorities and critical milestones this year.

The highest grossing sports app of 2022, DAZN is live in 225 countries and territories. The global home of boxing, it is also a market-leader in Italy , Japan , DACH ( Germany , Austria , Switzerland ) and Spain where it holds top-tier domestic football rights including Bundesliga, LaLiga and Serie A. As part of the company's growth ambitions and diversification strategy, DAZN is moving beyond its position as the first truly global sports streaming platform to become the daily sports destination for fans everywhere. In the future, DAZN will provide fans with everything they want and need – from the largest library of live and on-demand content to news, analysis, merchandise, ticketing, gaming and betting. This will not only deliver for DAZN customers but create value for rights holders, commercial partners, and the business.

