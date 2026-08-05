Phillips 66 Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results and Operating Performance

Phillips 66 Delivers Strong Second-Quarter Results and Operating Performance

  • Reported second-quarter earnings of $3.8 billion or $9.55 per share; adjusted earnings of $3.8 billion or $9.41 per share
  • Decreased total debt by $6.6 billion to $20.6 billion; net debt reduced to $16.5 billion
  • Achieved record NGL fractionation volumes and LPG export volumes
  • Delivered strong Refining utilization of 96% and clean product yield of 86%
  • Earned industry recognition for 2025 exemplary safety performance in Midstream, Refining and Chemicals

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced second-quarter earnings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260805454133/en/

"Second quarter results reflect the strength of our operations and value of our integrated portfolio," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. "We remain committed to our strategic priorities and continuous improvement. Our focus on operating excellence, coupled with our commercial footprint, enables us to reliably supply energy products across the United States and to global consumers.

"Our capital allocation framework is an integral component of the investment opportunity of Phillips 66. We remain committed to creating value for our stakeholders through disciplined capital investment, dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction."

Business Highlights

  • Achieved full production at Dos Picos II, a 220 million cubic feet per day ("MMCFD") gas plant in the Permian Basin.
  • Announced the construction of the 300 MMCFD Zeus Gas Plant in the Permian Basin and a 100 thousand barrels per day ("MBD") Coastal Bend NGL Fractionator in Corpus Christi.
  • Completed successful turnarounds at the Wood River and Humber refineries.
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC ("CPChem") progressed the Golden Triangle Polymers Project in Orange, Texas, and Ras Laffan Polymers Project in Qatar, with full operations expected in 2027.

Financial Results Summary

(in millions of dollars, except as indicated)

2Q 2026

1Q 2026

Earnings

$

3,847

207

Adjusted Earnings 1

3,788

200

Adjusted EBITDA 1

5,891

1,230

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

9.55

0.51

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted 1

9.41

0.49

Cash Flow from (Used in) Operations

7,259

(2,264

)

Cash Flow from Operations, Excluding Working Capital 1

4,317

699

Capital Expenditures & Investments

726

582

Acquisitions, Net of Cash Acquired

113

66

Proceeds from Asset Dispositions

64

7

Return of Capital to Shareholders

887

778

Repurchases of Common stock

379

269

Dividends paid on Common stock

508

509

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,099

5,150

Debt

20,565

27,124

Net Debt 1

16,466

21,974

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

39

%

48

%

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio 1

33

%

43

%

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

Segment Financial and Operating Highlights

(Millions of dollars, except as indicated)

2Q 2026

1Q 2026

Change

Earnings (Loss) 1

$

3,847

207

3,640

Midstream

785

591

194

Chemicals

404

114

290

Refining

3,062

208

2,854

Marketing and Specialties

583

(161

)

744

Renewable Fuels

544

(41

)

585

Corporate and Other

(407

)

(451

)

44

Income tax expense

(1,092

)

(41

)

(1,051

)

Noncontrolling interests

(32

)

(12

)

(20

)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) 1,2

$

3,788

200

3,588

Midstream

785

591

194

Chemicals

404

85

319

Refining

3,086

208

2,878

Marketing and Specialties

514

(141

)

655

Renewable Fuels

544

(41

)

585

Corporate and Other

(407

)

(451

)

44

Income tax expense

(1,106

)

(39

)

(1,067

)

Noncontrolling interests

(32

)

(12

)

(20

)

Adjusted EBITDA 2

$

5,891

1,230

4,661

Midstream

1,046

860

186

Chemicals

528

212

316

Refining

3,307

423

2,884

Marketing and Specialties

580

(86

)

666

Renewable Fuels

568

(18

)

586

Corporate and Other

(138

)

(161

)

23

Operating Highlights

NGL Pipeline Throughput - Y-Grade to Market (MBD) 3

943

930

13

NGL Fractionated (MBD)

1,020

980

40

Chemicals Global O&P Capacity Utilization

91

%

94

%

(3

%)

Refining

Turnaround Expense

123

178

(55

)

Realized Margin ($/BBL) 2

24.08

10.11

13.97

Crude Capacity Utilization

96

%

95

%

1

%

Clean Product Yield

86

%

87

%

(1

%)

Renewable Fuels Produced (MBD)

53

40

13

1 Segment reporting is pre-tax.

2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

3 Represents volumes delivered to fractionation hubs, including Mont Belvieu, Sweeny and Conway. Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment and Phillips 66's direct interest in DCP Sand Hills Pipeline, LLC and DCP Southern Hills Pipeline, LLC.

Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported earnings were $3.8 billion for the second quarter of 2026 versus $207 million in the first quarter of 2026. Second-quarter earnings included pre-tax special item adjustments of $69 million in the Marketing and Specialties segment and ($24) million in the Refining segment. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter were $3.8 billion versus adjusted earnings of $200 million in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Midstream pre-tax income increased compared with the first quarter mainly due to higher margins, as well as higher volumes largely driven by the absence of last quarter's Winter Storm Fern impacts.
  • Chemicals adjusted pre-tax income increased compared with the first quarter mainly due to higher margins.
  • Refining adjusted pre-tax income increased compared with the first quarter mainly due to higher realized margins. Margins were primarily driven by an increase in market crack spreads and favorable mark-to-market impacts.
  • Marketing and Specialties adjusted pre-tax income increased compared with the first quarter mainly due to higher global marketing margins and favorable mark-to-market impacts.
  • Renewable Fuels pre-tax income increased compared with the first quarter mainly due to higher regulatory credits from higher pricing and renewable fuels production, as well as favorable mark-to-market impacts.
  • Corporate and Other pre-tax loss decreased compared with the first quarter primarily due to lower net interest expense and employee-related costs.

As of June 30, 2026, the company had $4.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $6.4 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities.

Investor Webcast

Members of Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon ET to provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and discuss the company's second-quarter performance. To access the webcast and view related presentation materials, go to phillips66.com/investors and click on "Events & Presentations." For detailed supplemental information, go to phillips66.com/supplemental .

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information —This news release includes the terms "adjusted earnings (loss)," "adjusted pre-tax income (loss)," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted earnings per share," "adjusted controllable cost," "cash from (used in) operations, excluding working capital," "realized refining margin," "net debt," and "net debt-to-capital ratio." These are non-GAAP financial measures that are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. Where applicable, these measures exclude items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses in the current period or other adjustments to reflect how management analyzes results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release. References in the release to earnings refer to net income attributable to Phillips 66. References in the release to shareholder distributions refer to the sum of dividends paid to Phillips 66 stockholders and proceeds used by Phillips 66 to repurchase shares of its common stock.

Basis of Presentation Phillips 66 and Refining results included herein through September 30, 2025, include our proportional share of WRB Refining LP equity earnings and beginning October 1, 2025, includes 100% of Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery consolidated due to the acquisition of the remaining 50% of WRB.

Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Phillips 66's operations, strategy and performance. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "planned," "scheduled," "targeted," "believe," "continue," "intend," "will," "would," "objective," "goal," "project," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum or renewable fuels products pricing, regulation or taxation, including exports; our ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for capital projects; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, renewable feedstocks and natural gas prices, and refined product, marketing and petrochemical margins; the effects of any widespread public health crisis and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for our products; changes to government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs including the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for biofuels; liability resulting from pending or future litigation or other legal proceedings; liability for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; unexpected changes in costs or technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities or transporting our products; our ability to successfully complete, or any material delay in the completion of, any asset disposition, acquisition, shutdown or conversion that we may pursue, including receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals or permits related thereto; unexpected technological or commercial difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products, including chemical products; the level and success of producers' drilling plans and the amount and quality of production volumes around our midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; changes in the cost or availability of adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum and renewable fuels products; failure to complete definitive agreements and feasibility studies for, and to complete construction of, announced and future capital projects on time or within budget; our ability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to our credit profile or illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; damage to our facilities due to accidents, weather and climate events, civil unrest, insurrections, political events, terrorism or cyberattacks; domestic and international economic and political developments including war and armed hostilities, instability in the financial services and banking sector, excess inflation, expropriation of assets and changes in fiscal policy, including interest rates; international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and properties, plants and equipment and/or strategic decisions or other developments with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; substantial investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of existing or future environmental rules and regulations, including greenhouse gas emissions reductions and reduced consumer demand for refined petroleum products; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates) applicable to our business; political and societal concerns about climate change that could result in changes to our business or increase expenditures, including litigation-related expenses; the operation, financing and distribution decisions of our joint ventures that we do not control; the potential impact of activist shareholder actions or tactics; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Earnings (Loss)

Millions of Dollars

2026

2025

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Jun YTD

Midstream

$

785

591

1,376

731

1,482

Chemicals

404

114

518

20

133

Refining

3,062

208

3,270

359

(578

)

Marketing and Specialties

583

(161

)

422

571

1,853

Renewable Fuels

544

(41

)

503

(133

)

(318

)

Corporate and Other

(407

)

(451

)

(858

)

(428

)

(804

)

Pre-Tax Income

4,971

260

5,231

1,120

1,768

Less: Income tax expense

1,092

41

1,133

212

334

Less: Noncontrolling interests

32

12

44

31

70

Phillips 66

$

3,847

207

4,054

877

1,364

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

Millions of Dollars

2026

2025

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Jun YTD

Midstream

$

785

591

1,376

731

1,414

Chemicals

404

85

489

20

133

Refining

3,086

208

3,294

392

(545

)

Marketing and Specialties

514

(141

)

373

660

925

Renewable Fuels

544

(41

)

503

(133

)

(318

)

Corporate and Other

(407

)

(451

)

(858

)

(383

)

(738

)

Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

4,926

251

5,177

1,287

871

Less: Income tax expense

1,106

39

1,145

283

205

Less: Noncontrolling interests

32

12

44

31

61

Phillips 66

$

3,788

200

3,988

973

605

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2026

2025

2Q

1Q

Jun YTD

2Q

Jun YTD

Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings

Consolidated Earnings

$

3,847

207

4,054

877

1,364

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments

21

Net (gain) loss on asset dispositions 1

(110

)

(110

)

89

(996

)

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(29

)

(29

)

Legal accrual 2

65

20

85

33

33

Professional advisory fees

45

45

Tax impact of adjustments 3

(14

)

2

(12

)

(40

)

160

Other tax impacts

(31

)

(31

)

Noncontrolling interests

9

Adjusted earnings

$

3,788

200

3,988

973

605

Earnings per share of common stock ( dollars )

$

9.55

0.51

10.05

2.15

3.32

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock ( dollars )

$

9.41

0.49

9.88

2.38

1.47

Adjusted weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding ( thousands )

402,618

403,273

403,472

407,934

409,012

Reconciliation of Segment Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

Midstream Pre-Tax Income

$

785

591

1,376

731

1,482

Pre-tax adjustments:

Net gain on asset dispositions

(68

)

Adjusted pre-tax income

$

785

591

1,376

731

1,414

Chemicals Pre-Tax Income

$

404

114

518

20

133

Pre-tax adjustments:

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(29

)

(29

)

Adjusted pre-tax income

$

404

85

489

20

133

Refining Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

3,062

208

3,270

359

(578

)

Pre-tax adjustments:

Legal accrual

24

24

33

33

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

$

3,086

208

3,294

392

(545

)

Marketing and Specialties Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

583

(161

)

422

571

1,853

Pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on asset dispositions 1

(110

)

(110

)

89

(928

)

Legal accrual 2

41

20

61

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

$

514

(141

)

373

660

925

Renewable Fuels Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

544

(41

)

503

(133

)

(318

)

Pre-tax adjustments:

None

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

$

544

(41

)

503

(133

)

(318

)

Corporate and Other Pre-Tax Loss

$

(407

)

(451

)

(858

)

(428

)

(804

)

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments

21

Professional advisory fees

45

45

Adjusted pre-tax loss

$

(407

)

(451

)

(858

)

(383

)

(738

)

1 Net gain on dispositions in the second quarter of 2026 relates to the post-closing adjustments from the December 2025 sale of 65% of our interest in our Germany and Austria retail marketing business.

2 Legal accrual primarily related to ongoing litigation with Propel Fuels, Inc.

3 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise generally use a local statutory income tax rate, but certain transactions may be partially exempt, which could result in a lower overall effective tax rate on these items. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.

Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated

2026

2Q

1Q

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Phillips 66

Net Income

$

3,879

219

Plus:

Income tax expense

1,092

41

Net interest expense

233

255

Depreciation and amortization

585

558

Phillips 66 EBITDA

$

5,789

1,073

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments

(29

)

Net gain on asset dispositions

(110

)

Legal accrual

65

20

Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)

(45

)

(9

)

Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

6

9

Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

$

5,750

1,073

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

14

19

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

11

11

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

168

161

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(52

)

(34

)

Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,891

1,230

Reconciliation of Segment Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

Midstream Income before income taxes

$

785

591

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

284

274

Midstream EBITDA

$

1,069

865

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

1,069

865

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

2

3

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

3

3

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

24

23

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(52

)

(34

)

Midstream Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,046

860

Chemicals Income before income taxes

$

404

114

Plus:

None

Chemicals EBITDA

$

404

114

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustment

(29

)

Chemicals EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

404

85

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

2

13

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

(1

)

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

122

115

Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA

$

528

212

Refining Income before income taxes

$

3,062

208

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

221

215

Refining EBITDA

$

3,283

423

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Legal accrual

24

Refining EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

3,307

423

Marketing and Specialties Income (loss) before income taxes

$

583

(161

)

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

26

20

Marketing and Specialties EBITDA

$

609

(141

)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Legal accrual

41

20

Net gain on asset dispositions

(110

)

Marketing and Specialties EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

540

(121

)

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

10

3

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

8

9

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

22

23

Marketing and Specialties Adjusted EBITDA

$

580

(86

)

Renewable Fuels Income (loss) before income taxes

$

544

(41

)

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

24

23

Renewable Fuels EBITDA

$

568

(18

)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Renewable Fuels EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

568

(18

)

Corporate and Other Loss before income taxes

$

(407

)

(451

)

Plus:

Net interest expense

233

255

Depreciation and amortization

30

26

Corporate and Other EBITDA

$

(144

)

(170

)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)

Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

6

9

Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

$

(138

)

(161

)

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

Total Debt

$

20,565

27,124

Total Equity

32,703

29,681

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

39

%

48

%

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,099

5,150

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

33

%

43

%

Millions of Dollars

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

Net Debt

Total Debt

$

20,565

27,124

Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,099

5,150

Net Debt

$

16,466

$

21,974

Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated

2026

2Q

1Q

Reconciliation of Refining Income Before Income Taxes to Realized Refining Margins

Income before income taxes

$

3,062

208

Plus:

Taxes other than income taxes

88

106

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

222

217

Selling, general and administrative expenses

25

52

Operating expenses

1,144

1,229

Equity in losses of affiliates

1

Other segment income, net

(63

)

(11

)

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates

20

26

Special items:

None

Realized refining margins

$

4,499

1,827

Total processed inputs ( thousands of barrels )

186,860

180,801

Income before income taxes ( dollars per barrel ) 1

$

16.39

1.15

Realized refining margins ( dollars per barrel ) 2

$

24.08

10.11

1 Income before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.

2 Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

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