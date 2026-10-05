Phillips 66 Announces Refining Leadership Transition

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced that Rich Harbison, executive vice president, Refining, has decided to retire, effective Dec. 31, 2026, following a distinguished career and significant contributions to the company.
As part of the company's ongoing succession planning, Chris Chandler will join Phillips 66 as strategic advisor to the CEO effective Oct. 6, 2026. Chandler will become executive vice president, Refining, effective Jan. 1, 2027.
"Rich has made extraordinary contributions to Phillips 66 throughout his career, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and service," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. "His deep operational expertise, disciplined leadership and commitment to safety and our people have strengthened our company and our Refining organization. We look forward to recognizing Rich and his remarkable career in the months ahead."
Chandler brings more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, including more than two decades in leadership roles at Phillips 66. His previous Phillips 66 responsibilities included refinery site and operations leadership, midstream commercial and business development and corporate strategy. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Plains All American, with executive responsibility for operations, engineering, health, safety and environmental matters, and government affairs across the company's U.S. and Canadian entities.
Chandler's experience spans frontline operations, enterprise strategy and the leadership of complex, integrated businesses. He also brings experience in regulatory and stakeholder engagement, organizational transformation and the execution of major commercial and operating priorities.
"Chris is an enterprise leader with deep refining and operational experience," said Lashier. "His disciplined approach, commitment to safety and people, and valuable perspective will help us continue executing our strategy and advancing our priorities."
During his initial months serving as strategic advisor to the CEO, he will engage with leaders and teams across the enterprise before assuming leadership of Refining.
"I am honored to rejoin Phillips 66 and excited about the opportunity to become part of an organization with a strong culture, talented people and a deep commitment to operational excellence," said Chandler. "My earlier experience with Phillips 66 gave me a strong appreciation for the company's businesses and people, and the years since have broadened my perspective as a leader. I look forward to listening, learning and building on the strong foundation Rich and the Refining team have established."
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.
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