PharmAla Files Amended and Restated Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (" PharmAla " or the " Company ") (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended and restated preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the " Prospectus ") to provide the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when needed, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus, once made final, remains effective (the " Effective Period "). A copy of the Prospectus may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Prospectus has been filed in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. The Prospectus, when final and effective, will enable the Company to offer, issue and sell, from time to time, common shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts, debt securities, or any combination of such securities (collectively, " Securities "). The Prospectus has been revised to provide additional disclosures relevant to the Company and to revise the magnitude of the offering of the Securities to up to an aggregate offering price of C$30,000,000, in one or more transactions during the Effective Period. The Company has revised the size of the offering after further refining the timing of the planned financial needs during the Effective Period.

The Company may also use the Prospectus in connection with an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws, which would permit the Securities to be sold on behalf of the Company through the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") (or other existing trading markets) as further described in the applicable prospectus supplement. To date, no agreement has been entered into with respect to such a distribution.

PharmAla currently has no immediate plans to issue any Securities under the Prospectus at this time and may never proceed with any such issuance. Should the Company decide to offer Securities, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds, will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of an aggregate of $150,000 of amounts owing to arm's length creditors through the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Corporation at the deemed price per share to be determined at time of settlement.

About PharmAla

Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:
Nicholas Kadysh
Chief Executive Officer
Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
Email: press@PharmAla.ca
Phone: 1-855-444-6362
Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Prospectus enabling the Company to offer, issue and sell, from time to time, the Securities; the Company may use the Prospectus in connection with an "at-the market distribution"; specific terms of future offerings will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus; the final base shelf prospectus will be filled with the applicable Canadian securities regulators; the expected settlement of debt and issuance of common shares; and the Prospectus will serve to support the Company's growth strategy and development of its novel molecules.

These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including: the Prospectus will give the Company the ability to offer, issue and sell, from time to time, the Securities; the Company will use the Prospectus in connection with an "at-the market distribution"; specific terms of future offerings will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the final base shelf prospectus; the final base shelf prospectus will be filled with the applicable Canadian securities regulators; that the Prospectus will provide the necessary flexibility to conduct securities offerings; and the Prospectus will have the ability to support the Company's growth strategy and development of its novel molecules.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: the Company will not offer, issue and sell the Securities; the Company will not use the Prospectus in connection with an "at-the market distribution"; market conditions will deteriorate; regulatory approvals will not be obtained; the Prospectus will not serve to support the Company's growth strategy and development of its novel molecules; the Company will not proceed with or complete securities offerings; and the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" on page 27 of the Company's annual information form dated May 9, 2025 and in the latest management's discussion and analysis of the Company, copies of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.


