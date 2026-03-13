Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for April 15, 2026

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY,OTC:PEYUF) ("Peyto") confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to March 2026 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on April 15, 2026, for shareholders of record on March 31, 2026.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.com to learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America's most exciting energy companies. The website also includes a monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and CEO and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production. For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:    (403) 261-6081
Fax:        (403) 451-4100
info@peyto.com

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Peyto Exploration & Development PEY:CC tsx:pey oil and gas investing
PEY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hydrogen storage tanks under a blue sky with clouds.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: First Atlas Gains 105 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.Statistics Canada released February’s Labour Force Survey on Friday (March 13). The data showed that... Keep Reading...

Vitesse Energy Announces Hedging Update and Board Member Transition

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) ("Vitesse" or the "Company") today announced a hedging update related to opportunistic additional hedges through 2027 at price levels that support its dividend, along with the transition of M. Bruce Chernoff from Vitesse's Board of Directors (the "Vitesse... Keep Reading...
Avanti Helium Urges U.S. Government to Designate Helium as a Critical Mineral Amid Rising Supply Risks

Avanti Helium Urges U.S. Government to Designate Helium as a Critical Mineral Amid Rising Supply Risks

Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") today reiterated its September 2025 request that helium be formally designated as a Critical Mineral by the United States, highlighting growing geopolitical risks to global helium supply and the urgent need to... Keep Reading...
Large pipeline with text overlay: "Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Oil Company 88 Energy Soars 73 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s list highlights companies across a range of commodities, including oil, gold, zinc and copper, led by 88 Energy.A range of... Keep Reading...
Cargo ship at sea with digital security locks overlay.

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

The war raging in the Middle East is sending shock waves across global commodity markets, disrupting far more than just oil and gas.As the conflict enters its second week, the near shutdown of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is beginning to affect a wide range of materials essential to... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices Spike on Iran War, What Happens Next?

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his outlook for oil prices and stocks as the Iran war continues. "The key thing is how long does it last and what is the reason that they want the war," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Precipitate Engages Investing News Network

Related News

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Oil Prices Break US$100, Why Are Gold and Silver Down?

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

platinum investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

gold investing

Brian Leni: Gold, Copper Have Legs, Best Risk/Reward Setup Now

magnesium investing

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

gold investing

Northern Star Shares Plunge After Gold Output Guidance Cut

Precipitate Engages Investing News Network