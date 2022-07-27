Precious MetalsInvesting News

Peter Richardson will be appointed incoming executive managing director of Nevada Gold Mines, LLC with effect from August this year. Peter will work with incumbent Greg Walker, Christine Keener, chief operating officer North America, and Mark Bristow, chairman of Nevada Gold Mines, as we plan for Greg's retirement at the end of December 2022.

Peter brings a diversified background having worked in process engineering, project management, strategy and business development, and mining operations leadership. He was formerly senior vice president and chief operating officer for Lundin Mining Corp and before that worked in increasing leadership roles at Boliden AB. He holds an MSc in Geotechnology from the Luleå University in Sweden where he specialized in metallurgical engineering.

Announcing the appointment, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Peter Richardson has an impressive record of improving results in each of his roles at Lundin and Boliden.

"He has a deep commitment to safety and is highly focused on tangible ESG results and operational excellence that drive real value for our owners and partners. He will be a very valuable addition to our executive team," he said

Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

trader in front of crashing stock charts

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Big Move Delayed, Crash in Stocks Coming — How to Position

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Big Move Delayed, Crash in Stocks Coming — How to Positionyoutu.be

Gold's promising setup earlier this year has faded away, pushing a breakout further into the future.

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, said he's keen to see the yellow metal trade higher, but reminded investors that big price moves often take time.

"If the US stock market and the economy continue to weaken — (and) I think we're going to be in a bear market for stocks for potentially another eight to 16 months easily — that's going to keep pressure down on metals," he said.

Kinross reports 2022 second-quarter results

Company on track to significantly increase production and free cash flow in second half of year
Proceeding with Manh Choh project to increase gold production in Alaska at lower costs

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today announced its results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

