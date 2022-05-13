GamingInvesting News

The so-called "Ghost of New York " releases a three-song EP, entitled "Black&White", on the back of his recent three releases, which have garnered millions of Spotify and YouTube views. Lake continues to take the industry by storm, without even saying who he is. One of the world's only anonymous singer-songwriters strikes again.

Peter Lake the world's only anonymous singer-songwriter, strikes again with his brilliant and catchy EP, entitled "Black&White." Says the artist, "This one doesn't suck; it's a real thing."

The Black&White EP was released last week after a very busy 18 months, in which Mr. Lake has come onto the scene slowly, and then all at once. His popularity is reflected in his millions of YouTube and Spotify streams alone. Yet to say this whole situation is strange would be an understatement. How has an artist come this far, and achieved this level of success, with almost no public footprint, aside from his Instagram?

Black&White is the fourth EP from the so-called "Shadow of New York ", who is more specifically a singer-songwriter of Canadian extraction.

The lead song "Sweet Abyss" is a beautiful sonic journey that features Lake at his best, incorporating electronic hooks that solidify a catchy, albeit dark, chorus. The song moves from a smooth melody to primal screams.

The other two songs, "Figure it out" and "Flowers and Rain" have that strange familiarity of songs that are so organic they seem timeless from the first listen.

"Flowers and Rain" in particular, which features Charley Drayton on live drums and Richard Fortus of Guns 'n Roses fame on electric guitar, gives the listener a sense of motion and action, accentuated by a beautiful and addictive hook.

Asked later via Instagram DM whether Mr. Lake hoped these songs would go mainstream, he responded as follows: "My goal in the years ahead is to be the greatest singer-songwriter of all time. So yes, I'm thinking mainstream!"

Further inquiries can be directed to Shannon Hanney , who can be reached via email: shannon@peterlakesounds.com

www.peterlake.com/links

Media Contact:
Shannon Hanney
1 (904) 868-8596
336353@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-lake-one-of-the-worlds-only-anonymous-singer-songwriter-releases-his-2nd-ep-year-to-date-entitled-blackwhite-301546426.html

SOURCE Peter Lake

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PopReach Closes US$33M in Credit Facilities with Bank of Montreal

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA /

New Facility consolidates debt under a single lender, reduces the Company's cost of capital, and provides up to an additional US$15 million acquisition line to support execution of the Company's M&A strategy

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Q1 revenue of $35.6M , an increase of 55% over the same period last year and 24% higher than the previous quarter

Jason Bailey , East Side Games CEO at founding, largest shareholder of EAGR, and Executive Chairman of the Board, appointed CEO of ESGG.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SunSpear Games Announces Kickstarter Alpha Event for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, announced today their Kickstarter Alpha Event. This early access event will be accessible to Kickstarter backers and early play-testers of the game. In addition to the first two playable factions and four playable Immortals, the Kickstarter Alpha introduces two prototype modes, Army Draft and Cooperative Play. Additional content has also been implemented, including two new maps and many new gameplay mechanics, like Stealth and Detection.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre (PRNewsfoto/SunSpear Games)

To mark the Kickstarter Alpha, SunSpear Games will hold an Alpha Launch Party Event Weekend to include influential content creators, starting with PiG and Livibee at 5 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT Friday , May 13 th , respectively. The weekend also includes well-known creators Winter and Neuro, as well as further content in English, Spanish, and French. SunSpear Games will also host an interview style panel with key persons from their art team on Saturday morning at 10 am PDT , as well as holding solo and team-based competitions Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 pm PDT .

"We're proud to be delivering on the promise to our Kickstarter backers with their first experience playing IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre," said Kevin Wagner , CEO of SunSpear Games. "The Kickstarter Alpha event is an exciting step in our development process and we're thrilled to continue adding unique content for our players and community."

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, troops, and powerful abilities, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy gaming, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

About SunSpear Games
SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is pursuing its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

Follow development of IMMORTAL on Discord and on the website:

https://discord.gg/exgX5d7

https://sunspeargames.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunspear-games-announces-kickstarter-alpha-event-for-immortal-gates-of-pyre-301546541.html

SOURCE SunSpear Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sizzle.gg Raises $5 Million in Seed Round with Lead Investor White Star Capital

Sizzle.gg, the leader in AI-driven automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and streamers, raises $5 million to continue rapid expansion as company officially launches global open access

Sizzle.gg an AI-driven patented platform that creates automatic and personalized highlights for esports leagues and teams, video game streamers and more, has officially raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by White Star Capital along with Progression Fund, Eterna Capital, Play Ventures, Mindset Ventures, Xoogler Ventures and others. The news comes as the company, with founders who have previously held executive positions at Google and other prominent digital and video game companies, emerges from its initial beta phase, becoming readily available for content creators all over the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Butterfinger® Brings Exclusive Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery In-game Content to PUBG MOBILE Fans

Players who purchase participating Butterfinger Products can Score Special In-game Gear

Butterfinger the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar and PUBG MOBILE one of the world's most popular mobile video games, team up to celebrate its new Version 2.0 update by offering fans exclusive in-game items in Butterfinger's iconic blue and yellow colors. The three deliciously captivating items include a Butterfinger Parachute, Butterfinger Buggy and Butterfinger Set.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play's Token Listed on MEXC Global

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fee s , speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

