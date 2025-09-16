Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Partners with Breast Cancer Patient Advocate Jennifer Douglas

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Partners with Breast Cancer Patient Advocate Jennifer Douglas

Ms. Douglas to support patient engagement initiatives, joins Company's Industry Advisory Board

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV: PINK,OTC:PYNKF) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with Jennifer Douglas breast cancer survivor, author, and influential patient advocate. Ms. Douglas will support the Company's patient education and engagement initiatives and join Perimeter's Industry Advisory Board ("IAB").

"Breast cancer surgery is physically and emotionally exhausting, but new technologies are making the journey easier," said Ms. Douglas. "With its OCT-based imaging platform, Perimeter aims to reduce repeat surgeries, speed recovery, and ultimately improve outcomes and quality of life for patients. I am thrilled to partner with the Perimeter team to share my experience and support patients across the breast cancer community."

Diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS), often referred to as Stage Zero Breast Cancer, at 41 Ms. Douglas quickly learned that there is no such thing as an 'easy' cancer. Her experience navigating biopsies, treatment decisions, and the emotional toll of the breast cancer journey led her to become a forceful patient advocate. She authored 'A Breast Cancer Journey: Living it One Step at a Time,' was named a Breast Cancer Awareness Month influencer by the Dr. Susan Love Foundation in 2022, and founded the Encourage community to support patients through all stages of the disease and survivorship. Ms. Douglas also leads virtual and in-person support sessions for the California Breast Cancer Support Group, a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging breast cancer patients throughout California . She previously hosted Breast Practices , a patient-education program developed with MOLLI Surgical (acquired by Stryker in 2024).

"I had the honor of working with Jennifer while at MOLLI Surgical, now part of Stryker Breast Care, on a number of patient support initiatives," said Diana Chan , Chair of Perimeter's Industry Advisory Board. "She is authentic, compassionate, and entirely dedicated to supporting breast cancer patients and survivors. Jennifer is an inspiration to others, and we look forward to collaborating with her to enhance Perimeter's focus on supporting breast cancer patients."

Ms. Douglas will join Ms. Chan, medical device industry veteran Tom Boon , and renowned surgical oncologist Dr. Ted James on the Company's Industry Advisory Board . The IAB, formed in August 2025 , brings together experts in medicine, industry, and advocacy to guide Perimeter's growth across geographies, products, and clinical adoption.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas , Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas . The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Perimeter B-Series OCT is limited by U.S. law to investigational use and not available for sale in the United States . Perimeter S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by the U.S. FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established. For more information, please visit www.perimetermed.com/disclosures .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding the potential benefits of Perimeter S-Series OCT and Perimeter B-Series OCT, the expected benefits of Perimeter's updated version of its ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter's expectations regarding the PMA submission to the FDA are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 , which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: 647-872-4849
Email: skilmer@perimetermed.com

Susan Thomas
Media Relations
Direct: 619-540-9195
Email: susan@endpointcommunications.net

Adrian Mendes
Chief Executive Officer
Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)
Email: investors@perimetermed.com

