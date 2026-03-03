Pegasus Announces FFCTO Revocation Filings of Both Annual Financial Statements Plus First Quarter Results

(TheNewswire)
March 3, 2026 TheNewswire - Pegasus Mercantile Inc. (CSE: LOAN,OTC:XTCYF) (OTC: XTCYF) ("the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has revoked the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") that had been issued by the BCSC on February 3, 2026 against the Company and its securities. The Company on February 27, 2026 filed its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended September 30, 2025 in accordance with the regulations, and on March 2, 2026 filed its first quarter results ending December 31, 2025.
The revocation of the FFCTO became effective as of March 2, 2026. Pegasus has followed up with the Canadian Securities Exchange to remove the suspension of trading of its common shares and the resumption of trading will be confirmed in a follow-up press release. The Company confirms that its business has not changed, remains active, and there are no changes to its current business plan.
About Pegasus Mercantile Inc.:
Pegasus is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with technology, financial, operational, and management assistance. The Company has expanded and is entering a new phase of diversification. The focus of the Company has been on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies and their clinical studies and trials.
