Peabody to Announce Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Peabody to Announce Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Interested participants may access the call using the following phone numbers:

  • U.S. Toll Free          1 833 816 1387
  • Canada Toll Free    1 855 669 9657
  • International Toll     1 412 317 0480

The call will also be webcast and accessible via the homepage at www.peabodyenergy.com or by clicking here. Following the live event, a replay will be available on the site.

Peabody's third quarter 2026 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on November 4th and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

About Peabody: 
Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel. Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

Contact:
Kala Finklang
ir@peabodyenergy.com

Peabody. (PRNewsFoto/Peabody Energy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-september-30-2026-302913125.html

SOURCE Peabody

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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