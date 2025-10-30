Peabody Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Peabody Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, payable on December 3, 2025 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2025.

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products for the production of affordable, reliable energy and steel.  Our commitment to sustainability underpins everything we do and shapes our strategy for the future.  For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com. 

Contact:
Vic Svec / Kala Finklang
ir@peabodyenergy.com    

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that Peabody expects will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of sales and other operating performance targets, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, other expense items, actions relating to strategic initiatives, demand for the company's products, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volume, other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations and descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect Peabody's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, Peabody disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond Peabody's control, that are described in Peabody's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024, its  Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2025 and other factors that Peabody may describe from time to time in other filings with the SEC. You may get such filings for free at Peabody's website at www.peabodyenergy.com. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

