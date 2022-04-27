Fintech Investing News

PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced its first quarter 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at . PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at . In addition, an archive ...

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com .

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal's Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

QuickBooks Introduces Spreadsheet Sync to Address Pain Point for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses

New integration offers two-way synching with Excel for more accurate data and flexible reporting

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , today announced Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced (Advanced), which enables two-way synching with Excel. Spreadsheet Sync expands Advanced's capabilities for mid-sized businesses around reporting and analysis. In a recent QuickBooks customer survey of mid-sized businesses (those with 10 to 100 employees), approximately 30% of customers proactively named integration with Microsoft as the #1 integration requirement to help them efficiently maintain data accuracy.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Introduce Small Business Hero Day to Celebrate Everyday Local Heroes

New Recognition Day is Part of QuickBooks Small Business Success Month in May

INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is declaring May as Small Business Success Month for the second consecutive year. The month will include a series of activities including a Town Hall with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the introduction of a new recognition day to cap off the month: Small Business Hero Day on May 31.

Washington Nationals and FIS Redefine "Home Field Advantage" with New Enhancements to the Ballpark Experience in the 2022 Season

Key facts:

  • This baseball season, FIS will be fully integrating payments technology to allow fans to quickly pay for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise at Nationals Park.
  • FIS is also powering the payments for the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park, the first retail sportsbook connected to an MLB stadium.
  • As The Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS is designing a first-of-its-kind analytics platform that will be utilized to bring more personalized experiences to fans.

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) and its newest partner the Washington Nationals are ready to change the in-game experience for baseball fans. As the Official Payments Technology Provider for the Washington Nationals, FIS and its Worldpay from FIS payment solutions will provide best-in-class merchant processing technology to improve the ballpark experience.

Marc Visent of Knowify Appointed to Intuit QuickBooks Partner Council

Select Panel Advises on Intuit's Products and Services that Partners and Their Customers Want Most

Today, Knowify announced that CEO and Co-Founder, Marc Visent has been appointed to the INTUit, Inc (Nasdaq: INTU) U.S. Partner Council advisory board. INTUit is a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. INTUit serves approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma with the mission of powering prosperity around the world.

Visent is one of 9 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. Visent has more than 10 years of experience in providing value add services that help small and mid-size businesses thrive.

"As a collaborator who embraces new technology and forward-thinking practices, Marc will be a critical member of our advisory board," said Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Partner Sales at Intuit. "He will be instrumental in helping us develop, enhance and deliver products and services that meet the needs of customers across the globe, ultimately allowing them to better serve their small businesses."

"I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in our industry as the future of bookkeeping and SaaS solutions evolves, especially as more of our work becomes more focused on value-added, managed services that help small and mid-size businesses prosper," said Marc Visent, CEO and Co-founder of Knowify.

Intuit's QuickBooks Partner Council meets virtually and periodically in-person at Intuit's Silicon Valley headquarters to get an inside look at the company's strategy and product development. Members participate for up to two years, sharing their thoughts and insights on critical accountant and small business tools.

About Knowify

Knowify is a cloud-based software helping contractors gain better control and visibility over their construction projects and business finances. With thousands of clients worldwide, Knowify serves as the beating heart of the small and medium-sized construction industry, enabling teams with the real-time insights needed to work more efficiently, every single day. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how we are revolutionizing the way construction works.

IMG To Relaunch MADE In Collaboration With PayPal

Together with PayPal, IMG is bringing back MADE and showcasing emerging designers, K.NGSLEY, Whensmokeclears and Bed On Water, with an immersive, two-day cultural experience and marketplace in Brooklyn

- MADE, which first debuted in 2009 as a fashion platform for emerging designers and cultural creators, such as Telfar Clemens, Eckhaus Latta, Jonathan Simkhai and Hood By Air, is relaunching with support from PayPal . Continuing the MADE legacy as an intersection between fashion and culture, MADE x PayPal will identify and empower the next generation of diverse designers through a two-day experience taking place June 24-25, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York . Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School alumni of the MADE program, will serve as curators and mentors.

FIS' Modern Banking Platform Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform

Key facts:

  • FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
  • Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that the FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expanding digital online banking to financial institutions in markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand and New Zealand. The offering combines the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics with a modern, cloud-native core.

