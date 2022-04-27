PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced its first quarter 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at . PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at . In addition, an archive ...

PYPL