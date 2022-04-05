PayPal and Synchrony announce New Cashback Credit Card That Offers 3% Cash Back on all PayPal Purchases PayPal today announced the introduction of the new PayPal Cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony, which gives customers even more cash back when they shop with PayPal. With the new card, customers earn unlimited 3% cash back when paying with PayPal at checkout online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code ...

