PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), today announced the introduction of the new PayPal Cashback credit card, issued by Synchrony, which gives customers even more cash back when they shop with PayPal. With the new card, customers earn unlimited 3% cash back when paying with PayPal at checkout online, mobile, or in-store with PayPal QR Code where eligible and unlimited 2% cash back on all other purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

The PayPal Cashback credit card offers customers a new user interface within the PayPal app and on the web, delivering a simplified and more integrated way to access rewards, manage purchases, and make payments.

More than 60% of American consumers are now shopping both online and in-store, as well as across multiple spend categories 1 . As their shopping behaviors evolve from the pandemic, consumers are on the lookout for flexible ways to make smarter purchases and maximize rewards wherever they shop. The new card has no annual fee 2 , no category restrictions and can be added to a customer's PayPal wallet for easy, fast, and secure checkout.

"Our customers shopped across 34 different categories last year showcasing the diversity of their needs and interests, and we wanted to build a credit product that was flexible and better matched rewards with their spending behaviors," said Susan Schmidt , VP Consumer Credit, PayPal. "The new PayPal Cashback credit card was designed so PayPal customers can earn rewards and get cash back for everyday purchases no matter what categories they spend in that month."

  • Smarter Way to Pay with PayPal : By using the PayPal Cashback credit card, customers can now pay with PayPal and get more rewards while shopping online, mobile, or in-store where available.
  • Better App & Desktop Experience : The PayPal Cashback credit card offers customers a new user interface within the PayPal app and on the web, delivering a simplified and more integrated way to access rewards, manage purchases, and make payments.
  • Easily Redeem Rewards & Make Money Go Further: In addition to earning more cash back when checking out with PayPal, customers can access rewards every day without having to wait for a monthly statement cycle. Based on account type, customers can have the freedom to choose how to use the rewards – whether they wish to make statement payments, make purchases from millions of retailers, or transfer funds to a linked bank account or debit card.
  • Cash Back for New Customers: For a limited time, new card customers will earn a one-time $100 cash back bonus on their first $500 spent 3 .

"Together with PayPal, we continue to build on the seamless integration that has been a hallmark of our partnership, allowing us to enhance rewards to our customers and improve the user experience," said Bart Schaller , CEO of the Digital Platform at Synchrony. "Plus, it's easy to use and manage – the new PayPal Cashback credit card is sure to be a customer favorite."

Existing eligible PayPal 2% Cashback credit card holders will automatically be upgraded into the new 3% cash back card structure and can start earning higher cash back rewards whenever they use their card to check out with PayPal. The new PayPal Cashback credit card will soon be available to select customers who can apply through the PayPal app and www.paypal.com and will continue to roll out in the coming weeks. Visit www.paypal.com/cashback for more information.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 425 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States ; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers. Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal's Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Bill Herman. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Responds to Complaint from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

Company Will Fight Untrue Accusations Against its Free Tax Preparation Advertising Practices

INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma and Mailchimp , announced that it will vigorously challenge a complaint filed today in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Broadens Access to Its Post Purchase Services for Merchants to Help Manage Increasing Return Volumes

Merchants with PayPal Checkout can use the Happy Returns Return & Exchange Portal at no cost

New Return Bar partnership with Ulta Beauty offers shoppers in-person returns at over 1,300 locations nationwide

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FIS Digital One Financial Wellness Suite Products Enable Community Banks to Deliver Simplified, Personalized Financial Services

Key facts

  • FIS Digital Banking customers now have access to more advanced tools as FIS adds enhancements to its Digital One hosted platform with Digital One Financial Wellness Suite.
  • Spending Insights, the newest addition to Digital One Financial Wellness Suite, is being used by more than 85 banks to bring advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity to their customers.

In order to provide its community bank clients with the advanced digital banking tools they need, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has enhanced its Digital One platform with the launch of Spending Insights, a new offering within the Digital One Financial Wellness Suite. FIS' Digital One hosted platform is pre-integrated with the company's core banking solutions making it easier for FIS' clients to tap into this powerful digital solution.

Spending Insights brings innovative new features to banks and their customers, with advanced online banking experiences and personalized, actionable insights about banking activity. This enhancement to the FIS Digital One platform makes powerful tools highly accessible to FIS digital banking customers so they benefit from pre-configured, flexible solutions that require far fewer developer resources than custom builds can.

FIS' Spending Insights is powered by artificial intelligence and predictive analytics accessible as an online and mobile banking tool that delivers targeted insights to customers about their financial activity. Customers with Digital One Spending Insights-enabled accounts will receive tailored suggestions for transaction monitoring, balance and cashflow trackers, reminders to set budgets, nudges to better financial choices, and more.

This new solution is now being used by more than 85 banks including Danbury, CT-based Union Savings Bank, which serves 25 branches in Western Connecticut. The solution also leverages the powerful data-driven personalization platform from FIS partner Personetics to deliver unique insights.

As the digital transformation of the world's banking and financial services industry accelerates, smaller banks looking to offer an experience on par with their largest bank and fintech competitors will need to build out their digital banking strategy. The FIS Digital One platform offers an array of solutions for financial institutions of all sizes to deploy highly advanced digital and mobile banking experiences.

According to Gartner®, "by 2030, 80% of heritage banking firms that fail to adapt to digitalization will go out of business, become commoditized or exist only formally. Product managers must focus on accelerating the digitalization of functional processes to help banks expedite transformation and remain relevant." 1

"At Union Savings Bank we continue to deliver innovative services to our customers and community," said Cynthia Merkle, President and CEO at Union Savings Bank. "It's solutions like FIS' Spending Insights that give us that competitive advantage in the community banking space while building loyalty with our customers."

"Our highly advanced offerings like the Digital One platform are what drive innovative and forward-looking banks to come work with FIS," said Maria Schuld, Division Executive, Americas Banking Solutions at FIS. "Because we continue to deliver novel features and experiences, our clients have come to trust us to help them stay on top of and ahead of the technology driving our industry, and it's why more than 85 banks have already signed up for these new enhancements to our Digital One platform."

Click here to learn more about the FIS Digital One platform and Spending Insights.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.

To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck Join the FIS Board of Directors

Key facts:

  • Vijay D'Silva, former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Co., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.
  • Kenneth T. Lamneck, former Chief Executive Officer and President, Insight Enterprises, Inc., has joined the FIS Board of Directors.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that Vijay D'Silva and Kenneth T. Lamneck have joined the company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Executive Alex Chriss to Present at Wolfe Research Virtual Conference

Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will present at the Wolfe Research Virtual Conference on March 22.

The presentation will begin at 8:10 a.m. Pacific time (11:10 a.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit's investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

